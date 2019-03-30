VIDEO: MAMMA MIA at Arizona Broadway Theatre

A mother. A daughter. THREE possible dads. A wedding you'll never forget! ABBA's timeless songs, including Take a Chance on Me, Chiquitita, and Dancing Queen, tell this enchanting saga of a free-spirited mother, her daughter, and the three men who may be Dad. This Broadway-blockbuster international sensation is an unforgettable show filled with love, laughter, and friendship that will leave you dancing in the aisles!

ABT, Arizona's one-of-a-kind, award-winning, state-of-the-art professional theatre showcases locally and nationally acclaimed artists and provides palate-pleasing sit-down table service prepared fresh daily to accompany the award-winning on-stage fare. With one reservation, you can enjoy a full night's entertainment without having to rush around the Phoenix sprawl between meal and show! ABT is conveniently located south of West Bell Road off Loop 101 in the P83 District east of the Peoria Sports Complex. Parking is free. Arizona Broadway Theatre's fourteenth season is proudly sponsored by Arrowhead Cadillac.





