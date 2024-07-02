The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present FULLY COMMITTED This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Phoenix Theatre Company will present its upcoming production of "Fully Committed," a hilarious one-person show by Becky Mode that takes audiences behind the scenes of a trendy high-end New York City restaurant. Running from July 10 through August 11, this production features a unique twist: two actors sharing the lead role of Sam, providing audiences with a double helping of comedy.

"Fully Committed" is a fast-paced tour de force that follows a day in the life of Sam, the beleaguered reservations manager who navigates a whirlwind of frantic phone calls, eccentric customers, and an over-the-top chef. Sam, overworked and underpaid, manages to navigate a whirlwind of conversations from socialites, celebrities, and desperate diners, all while wrestling with the personal dilemma of whether to visit family for the holidays or continue struggling as a working actor. It's a touching, laugh-a-minute journey through the chaotic world of upscale dining and the lengths to which people will go to secure a coveted reservation.

"Scenic Designer Douglas Clark has given us a wonderful playground for comedy. In rehearsal, we have discovered inventive opportunities to use the literal location - a dingy basement beneath a high-end restaurant - as the various environments these dozens of characters inhabit. It's a comedic whirlwind and delicious challenge for these spectacular actors," said Chelsea Anderson, Casting Director at The Phoenix Theatre Company and director of the production.

The dual casting features Alison Campbell* and Wesley Bradstreet, both of whom bring their own unique flair to the role while each playing 40 different characters during this 80-minute play. Audiences will have the opportunity to see different performances on alternating nights, making a return to the show a fresh and exciting experience.

Tickets for "Fully Committed" are on sale now and start at $55. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Select Mask Required Performances

To provide a production to those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment, we have designated a select upcoming performance of " Fully Committed" as "Mask Required" on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "Fully Committed" is Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

