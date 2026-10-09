The Nash Celebrates 14 Years With Jazz Lineup in Phoenix
The celebration will feature Vincent Herring's soul jazz supergroup alongside an all-star ensemble and jam session at the downtown Phoenix venue.
The Nash is celebrating 14 years with a powerhouse weekend of jazz Nov. 6–8, assembling an exceptional roster of nationally acclaimed artists for three days of music at the downtown Phoenix jazz club, 110 E. Roosevelt St.
From an all-star edition of The Nash Collective to Something Else!, the soul jazz supergroup led by acclaimed alto saxophonist Vincent Herring, the anniversary weekend showcases the caliber of musicians and up-close performances that have helped put The Nash on the national jazz scene.
“Fourteen years is a milestone worth celebrating, and we’re proud of how The Nash has grown from a home for jazz in Phoenix into a club with a place on the national jazz scene,” said Steve Maun, President and CEO of The Nash. “This anniversary weekend brings an extraordinary lineup to downtown Phoenix and celebrates everything The Nash has become.”
The Nash Collective
Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 & 9 p.m.
The weekend launches with The Nash Collective, The Nash’s all-star ensemble featuring award-winning saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman, New Orleans trumpeter Ashlin Parker, saxophonist and composer Clark Gibson, acclaimed guitarist Paul Bollenback, pianist and composer Rachel Eckroth, internationally renowned bassist Corcoran Holt, and Lewis Nash, one of the most recorded jazz drummers of his generation and the club’s namesake.
Designed as a rotating ensemble of leading jazz artists, The Nash Collective was created to extend The Nash’s presence nationally and internationally through performance and recording. The anniversary concert will feature original music by several members of the ensemble.
Something Else!
Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 & 9 p.m.
Saturday turns up the star power with Something Else!, the soul jazz supergroup led by acclaimed alto saxophonist Vincent Herring. Herring is joined by Freddie Hendrix on trumpet, Wayne Escoffery on tenor saxophone, Paul Bollenback on guitar, David Kikoski on piano, Essiet Essiet on bass and Phoenix native Lewis Nash on drums.
Created by Herring as a celebration of soul jazz, Something Else! draws on the hard-swinging, groove-driven sound that brings together jazz with elements of soul, R&B and funk. The group puts its own stamp on music associated with artists including Freddie Hubbard, George Benson, Horace Silver and Bobby Timmons, alongside original compositions.
Together, the seven musicians bring decades of experience performing, recording and leading their own ensembles to The Nash’s intimate stage.
Anniversary Weekend Jam Session
Sunday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
The anniversary celebration closes with The Nash’s signature Sunday night jam session, led by saxophonist and Director of Education Dr. Clark Gibson.
The session brings musicians of different generations together on stage, giving emerging players the opportunity to perform alongside experienced professionals and carrying forward a tradition at the heart of jazz and The Nash.
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