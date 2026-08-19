Ron Carter, Jeremy Pelt, Tia Fuller to Lead The Nash's 2026-27 Jazz Season

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The Nash has revealed its featured artist lineup for the 2026-27 season, bringing Ron Carter, Tia Fuller, Charles McPherson, Jeremy Pelt, Renee Rosnes and more to downtown Phoenix.

The season will bring established jazz artists from across the country to The Nash, located at 110 E. Roosevelt Street, alongside a year-round calendar featuring Arizona musicians, emerging artists, student performers, jam sessions and other programming.

Among the season highlights will be a collaboration between bassist Ron Carter, pianist Donald Vega and Phoenix drummer Lewis Nash. The Nash will also celebrate its 14th anniversary with three days of programming in November, followed by a Jazz Women's Weekend featuring performances and educational events.

“One of the things that makes The Nash special is the opportunity to hear artists of this caliber in such an intimate setting,” said The Nash President and CEO Steve Maun. “You're just a few feet away from some of the finest jazz musicians performing today.”

See the featured 2026-27 lineup below.

John Clayton: Ray Brown Tribute

Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Bassist, composer, arranger and bandleader John Clayton will celebrate his mentor, bassist Ray Brown. Clayton's career has included collaborations with Diana Krall, Paul McCartney and Whitney Houston, alongside his work as a performer, composer and educator.

Tickets go on sale August 19.

Jeremy Pelt

Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt will bring his blend of jazz tradition and contemporary influences to The Nash. Pelt has released more than two dozen albums as a bandleader.

Tickets go on sale August 19.

The Nash 14th Anniversary Weekend

Friday-Sunday, November 6-8, 2026

The Nash will mark its 14th anniversary with three days of performances featuring musicians with connections to the venue alongside emerging jazz artists.

The Nash Collective

Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Nash Collective will kick off the anniversary weekend with Camille Thurman on vocals and saxophone, Ashlin Parker on trumpet, Clark Gibson on saxophone, Paul Bollenback on guitar, Rachel Eckroth on piano, Corcoran Holt on bass and Lewis Nash on drums.

Tickets go on sale September 2.

Something Else Featuring Vincent Herring and Lewis Nash

Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Alto saxophonist Vincent Herring will lead Something Else alongside Lewis Nash. Herring's career spans more than four decades of performances with leading jazz artists.

Tickets go on sale September 2.

Anniversary Weekend Jam Session

Sunday, November 8 at 6 p.m.

The anniversary weekend will conclude with The Nash's Sunday night jam session, led by Dr. Clark Gibson.

Tickets go on sale September 2.

Jazz Women's Weekend

Friday-Sunday, November 13-15, 2026

The Nash will present a weekend celebrating women in jazz through performances, education and opportunities for female jazz students and musicians. Featured artists will include pianist, composer and vocalist Rachel Eckroth and saxophonist Tia Fuller.

Tia Fuller Masterclass

Friday, November 13 at 4 p.m.

Saxophonist, composer and educator Tia Fuller will lead a free masterclass. Fuller has performed with artists including Beyoncé and Esperanza Spalding and is an educator and advocate for women in jazz.

Admission is free.

Rachel Eckroth Trio

Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Phoenix-based pianist, composer and vocalist Rachel Eckroth will perform with her trio. Eckroth's career has spanned jazz, pop and other genres, including work with St. Vincent.

Tickets go on sale September 2.

Rachel Eckroth Trio With Special Guest Tia Fuller

Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Rachel Eckroth Trio will be joined by saxophonist Tia Fuller for two performances at The Nash.

Tickets go on sale September 2.

Rachel Eckroth Trio Jam Session

Sunday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Jazz Women's Weekend will conclude with the Rachel Eckroth Trio hosting The Nash's Sunday night jam session. Female jazz students and musicians are especially encouraged to participate.

Tickets go on sale September 2.

Charles McPherson

Saturday, November 21 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Alto saxophonist Charles McPherson will bring more than six decades of jazz experience to The Nash. McPherson is known for his bebop-rooted sound and continues to perform and record internationally.

Tickets go on sale September 2.

Dave Potter Retro Groove Featuring Jason Marsalis

Friday, January 15, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Drummer Dave Potter's Retro Groove reimagines music from the 1980s through jazz arrangements and improvisation. Potter will be joined by drummer and vibraphonist Jason Marsalis for the performance.

Tickets go on sale November 18.

Ron Carter, Donald Vega and Lewis Nash

Friday, January 29, 2027 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Bassist Ron Carter will perform in a trio with pianist Donald Vega and drummer Lewis Nash. Carter is among the most recorded bassists in jazz history, while Nash has performed and recorded with numerous leading jazz musicians throughout his career.

Tickets go on sale November 18.

Renee Rosnes & Nicole Glover

Saturday, February 6, 2027 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Pianist and composer Renee Rosnes will join tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover for two performances. Rosnes has worked with artists including Wayne Shorter, Joe Henderson and Bobby Hutcherson. Glover is also a member of Rosnes' all-women ensemble ARTEMIS.

Tickets go on sale November 18.

Pat Bianchi

Saturday, February 20, 2027 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Hammond B3 organist Pat Bianchi will bring his blues, soul and jazz-influenced sound to The Nash. Bianchi has collaborated extensively with guitarist Pat Martino and saxophonist Lou Donaldson.

Tickets go on sale December 16.

Nick Mancini: MJQ Tribute

Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Vibraphonist Nick Mancini will pay tribute to the Modern Jazz Quartet and its combination of jazz improvisation and classical influences.

Tickets go on sale December 16.

The Nash Collective CD Release Party

Friday, March 12, 2027 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Nash Collective will return for two performances celebrating the release of its new recording.

Tickets go on sale December 16.

Cory Weeds

April 2027

Canadian saxophonist Cory Weeds will perform at The Nash. The founder of Vancouver's Cellar Jazz Club and head of Cellar Live Records, Weeds has built a career as both a performer and producer.

Tickets go on sale February 10.

Michael Dease

Saturday, April 17, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Trombonist Michael Dease, a 2025 Guggenheim Fellow and five-time DownBeat poll winner for Trombonist of the Year, will perform at The Nash. Dease has appeared on more than 250 recordings and worked with Christian McBride, Roy Hargrove and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale February 10.

Johnaye Kendrick

Saturday, April 24, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Vocalist and composer Johnaye Kendrick will close out the announced featured artist lineup. A graduate of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, Kendrick has performed with Nicholas Payton, Ellis Marsalis, Terence Blanchard and Herbie Hancock.

Tickets go on sale February 10.

The Nash's 2026-27 season will take place at 110 E. Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix.

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