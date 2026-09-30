PIPPIN to Open Arizona Broadway Theatre's 22nd Season

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Arizona Broadway Theatre will open season 22 with a production of Pippin unlike anything audiences have seen before. Featuring an all-female creative team and circus-inspired staging filled with aerial arts, acrobatics and theatrical illusion, Pippin is on stage Oct. 2-Nov. 8, 2026.

Pippin follows the story of a young prince searching for his purpose and hoping to find an extraordinary life. Guided by a mysterious troupe of performers, he explores war, power and love in his quest to discover what will truly fulfill him. The musical combines humor, spectacle and memorable songs, presented through a circus-inspired world.

An all-female creative team is bringing a bold new vision to the musical, including Lynzee Foreman, who is directing her first mainstage production at Arizona Broadway Theatre; Renee Koher, aerial and circus arts choreographer; Catrina Contini, choreographer; and Morgan Andersen, Costume Designer.

“Directing my first mainstage production at Arizona Broadway Theatre is a tremendous honor,” said Foreman. “Pippin is a story about finding meaning in our lives and realizing that a remarkable life can be found in the everyday moments and in the people we love. I hope audiences are captivated by the magic and marvel of this production but also leave thinking about just how extraordinary life can be.”

The big top setting brings an added sense of danger, wonder and possibility to Pippin's journey. Inspired by the acclaimed circus-infused approach that helped define the musical's celebrated 2013 Broadway revival, Arizona Broadway Theatre's production will incorporate acrobatics, aerial artistry and theatre magic to create the feeling that anything can happen.

Koher, who graduated from circus school in Tokyo, Japan, has worked and performed in the aerial arts for almost 20 years, hopes audiences leave with chills.

“Pippin is a beautiful and heartfelt story that has something everyone can relate to,” said Koher. “At one point or another we are all looking for a place to belong, a place where we feel comfortable and safe. I think Pippin's coming-of-age story combined with the circus elements is very magical and poignant. Plus, I love any show that combines acrobatics and aerial arts elements with musical theater.”

Pippin first opened on Broadway in 1972 and became one of the era's most defining musicals. The show's acclaimed 2013 Broadway revival introduced a new circus-inspired vision to the classic story and was an awards powerhouse, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical along with several awards for individual performances and direction.

With music by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked and Godspell) and book by Roger O. Hirson, Pippin includes unforgettable songs like “Magic to Do,” “Corner of the Sky,” “Morning Glow” and “No Time at All.”

Arizona Broadway Theatre's cast contains many Valley favorites and a few new performers, including Matthew Richards, Jr. as Pippin, James Rio as Charles, Sarah Morgan as Fastrada, Steven Martella as Lewis, Carolyn McPhee as Berthe, Marina Jarrette as Catherine and Jazmin Moehring as Leading Player. Hunter Ball and Ryan Koch will share the role of Theo. Christopher Arellano, Robert Charles Avigdor, Spencer Bethers, Brittany Bonefas, Tara Charvat, Becca Lind, Jordan Linton Caitlyn Savage, Adrianna Scheer, Troy Serena, Delaney Spanko and Gabe Yarborough round out the talented cast.

“There's a reason Pippin continues to resonate with audiences more than 50 years after it first opened on Broadway,” added Foreman. “The music is incredible, the storytelling is inventive and the central question is timeless. We all want to know that our lives matter and find our 'corner of the sky.'”

Unlike any other theatre in the Valley, Arizona Broadway Theatre offers a unique dinner-and-show experience. Dinner and show tickets include soup or salad, fresh-baked rolls and an entrée, with upgraded options available. For each show, an award-winning chef and culinary team create a custom food and beverage menu to complement the production.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 48 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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