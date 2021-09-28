The Bridge Initiative Announces BUILDING BRIDGES @ ASU KERR

The Bridge Initiative has announced Building Bridges @ ASU Kerr, a new collaboration of twice-monthly offerings from October 2021 through May 2022. This two-pronged series centers community conversation using theatre as the lens to interrogate our world and relationships to each other. Monthly Muse will be offered one Sunday each month, kicking off Sunday, October 10th, at 6pm. The Broadway Book Club... TODAY! will be presented one Thursday each month starting Thursday, October 21st, at 11am. All programming takes place at ASU Kerr, 6110 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253.

With the division and fracturing caused by the COVID pandemic and current political climate, The Bridge Initiative aims to be the bridge in our community, creating a safe space for audiences and artists to engage in dialogue and healing. ASU Kerr has strict COVID protocols including mandatory masking and its intimate venue dictates smaller attendance and additional reassurance of a safe space. Artistic expression and exploration as well as theatre's role in empathy building have perhaps never been more vital as we return to communal spaces. Building Bridges is emblematic of the nontraditional programming The Bridge Initiative is exploring as it spends 2021-22 redefining what theatre is and can be.

Monthly Muse programming launches Sunday, October 10th at 6pm with Filling the Creative Well: For Artists & Everyone! curated by Natalie Andrews. Facilitated by some of the Valley's leading experts on creativity, including Cyndi Coon and Brian Foley, this hands-on learning experience will take participants through a series of guided exercises, games, and visualizations to focus imagination and sharpen creative problem-solving skills.

The Broadway Book Club... TODAY! is hosted by Brenda Jean Foley and Will Rogers, with Broadway veteran James May serving as musical director. Special guest on Thursday, October 21st at 11am will be Kelli James Chase whose professional career highlights include the original Broadway production of Les Miserables. The show's format will include live performance and conversation, including opportunities for the audience to be in dialogue with the artists.

Building Bridges is produced by The Bridge Initiative in collaboration with ASU Kerr and funded in part by Scottsdale Arts. Tickets pay-what-you-can from $10 general admission, $5 for students: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ASU-Kerr-Cultural-Center-tickets-Scottsdale/venue/204827