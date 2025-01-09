THE NEVER SLEEPY FISH Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Never Sleepy Fish will be presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater from January 23-February 9.

A trio of tales from the deep! In this original show, Little Fish doesn't want to go to sleep, so his family tell him goodnight stories of sharks, a singing octopus, a mermaid, and more to try to send him off to dreamland. Fishy fun for the whole family!

Taking place Thursdays and Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ for tickets and more information.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

