News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE NEVER SLEEPY FISH Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

The production will run from January 23-February 9.

By: Jan. 09, 2025
THE NEVER SLEEPY FISH Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Never Sleepy Fish will be presented at Great AZ Puppet Theater from January 23-February 9.

LATEST NEWS

Big Dance Season At Scottsdale Arts Includes Martha Graham Dance Company
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards
Photos: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL At The Phoenix Theatre Company
CHURCHILL Starring David Payne to be Presented at The Phoenix Theatre Company

A trio of tales from the deep! In this original show, Little Fish doesn't want to go to sleep, so his family tell him goodnight stories of sharks, a singing octopus, a mermaid, and more to try to send him off to dreamland. Fishy fun for the whole family!

Taking place Thursdays and Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ for tickets and more information.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos