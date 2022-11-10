THE LITTLE RED HEN is Back at Great AZ Puppets This Month
Performances run November 25-27.
Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Performances run November 25-27, Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm
PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208560®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .
SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
With a Celtic spirit culled from the rich musical traditions of their native County Donegal, Altan will perform on Nov. 20 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with supporting act Clare Friel.
Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Holiday Concerts, December 10- 18
November 8, 2022
Founded in 1947 and celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, the Phoenix Boys Choir kicks off this momentous achievement with a special concert for the holidays. Home for the Holidays will feature soloists and a chamber orchestra accompanying the angelic voices of the Boys Choir at its concerts around the Valley December 10-18.
Arizona Theatre Company Opens Submissions For National Latine Playwrights Award
November 8, 2022
Submissions for Arizona Theatre Company's 2023 National Latine Playwrights Award are open from now through Thursday, Dec. 15.
Childsplay's RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Back By Demand, November 19 - December 24
November 4, 2022
Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre-for-youth since 1977, is bringing Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer back to the Herberger Theater in its 46th season.
Phoenix Chorale Presents A CHORALE CHRISTMAS: NAVIDAD Next Month
November 3, 2022
Phoenix Chorale celebrates the holidays by shining a light on the wealth of Spanish and Latin music that pertains to this special time of year. A CHORALE CHRISTMAS: NAVIDAD will be performed in venues around the Valley, December 15-19, 2022.