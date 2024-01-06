THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD Will Play Great Arizona Puppet Theatre This Month

Join Arizona Puppet Theatre from January 17-February 4 for THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD: I THINK I CAN!, the famous tale of the optimistic little engine who faces a seemingly impossible task.

Recommended for ages 3 and up.



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

PRICES : ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit the link below.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org