THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD Will Play Great Arizona Puppet Theatre This Month

Performances run from January 17-February 4.

By: Jan. 06, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Review: THE WIZ at ASU Gammage Photo 2 Review: THE WIZ at ASU Gammage
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January Photo 4 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January

THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD Will Play Great Arizona Puppet Theatre This Month

Join Arizona Puppet Theatre from January 17-February 4 for THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD: I THINK I CAN!, the famous tale of the optimistic little engine who faces a seemingly impossible task.

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

PRICES : ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit the link below.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Southwest Shakespeare to Bring A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM To Mesa Arts Center Photo
Southwest Shakespeare to Bring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To Mesa Arts Center

Southwest Shakespeare brings a magical production of 'Midsummer Night's Dream' to Mesa Arts Center.

2
COOKING WITH THE CALAMARI SISTERS to Run at Herberger Theater Center This Month Photo
COOKING WITH THE CALAMARI SISTERS to Run at Herberger Theater Center This Month

'Cooking with the Calamari Sisters' brings non-stop laughter to Phoenix as two larger-than-life Italian sisters entertain with show tunes, saucy humor, and cooking mishaps. Don't miss this live performance filled with song, dance, and sibling rivalry at Herberger Theater Center.

3
Review: THE WIZ at ASU Gammage Photo
Review: THE WIZ at ASU Gammage

BroadwayWorld Guest Contributor, David Appleford, gives high marks to the pre-Broadway tour of THE WIZ at ASU Gammage through January 7th.

4
The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This Month Photo
The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This Month

Embark on a journey through time with 'The Lehman Trilogy' at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Experience the rise and fall of an American dynasty in this Tony Award-winning play.

More Hot Stories For You

Southwest Shakespeare to Bring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To Mesa Arts CenterSouthwest Shakespeare to Bring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To Mesa Arts Center
COOKING WITH THE CALAMARI SISTERS to Run at Herberger Theater Center This MonthCOOKING WITH THE CALAMARI SISTERS to Run at Herberger Theater Center This Month
The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This MonthThe Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This Month
Chandler Center For The Arts Presents Return Engagement of NORTH: THE MUSICALChandler Center For The Arts Presents Return Engagement of NORTH: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
The Woman in Black in Phoenix The Woman in Black
Herberger Theater Center (2/08-1/25)
The Festival of New American Theatre in Phoenix The Festival of New American Theatre
The Phoenix Theatre Company (1/05-1/25)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
Moving Movies in Phoenix Moving Movies
Ballet Arizona (2/15-2/18)
The Lehman Trilogy in Phoenix The Lehman Trilogy
The Phoenix Theatre Company (1/24-2/11)
Islander in Phoenix Islander
Herberger Theater Center (1/13-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You