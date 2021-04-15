THE BALLAD OF BUZZARD BASIN Announced At Fountain Hills Theater

Copperstate Productions has announced the opening of The Ballad of Buzzard Basin, a brand-new, old-time cowboy musical that celebrates the essence, and yes, dag-nab-it, the quintessence of the old, old, old west, when men were men and so were the women. But when the town drunk Skragg Mudd refuses to abide by the 'Code of the West' something must be done! Filled with classic western songs and populated by steely-eyed gunslingers, pious padres, rock-jawed lawmen & saloon gals with hearts of gold, this World Premier musical proves how the west was fun!

. The Ballad of Buzzard Basin is produced by Copperstate Productions, written and directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Tom Mangum and choreographed by Noel Irick. The Ballad of Buzzard Basin stars Karissa Anderson-Self, (South Pacific) Bob Feugate, (Crazy For You, Our Town) Peter J. Hill, (Author, Artistic Director) Noel Irick, (Choreographer, Young Frankenstein, Cabaret) Henry Male, (We Will Rock You, Cabaret) Tom Mangum (Music Director, Ring of Fire, Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story), Jay Melberg (Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story, Man of La Mancha) and Daniel Tanner (Footlight Frenzy, Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder).

The Fountain Hills Outdoor Theater is comfortable, convenient and safe. The theater features a series of socially distanced 'stations', seating up to 8 patrons per station. Each station is reserved for a single party. Masks will be required for all attendees and staff when in public areas. Patrons may also request one of 8 stage viewable parking spots which allow them to remain in their cars or sit outside their cars and 'tailgate' (bring your own chair). Sunday Matinees will take place in the Mainstage indoor theater due to expected temperatures of close to 100 degrees. Seating will be socially distanced and the theater thoroughly cleaned before each matinee. Masks are required. All patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for a "contact-free" experience. Seating is limited. FHT's outdoor stage is provided by and sponsored by Kern Entertainment.

The Ballad of Buzzard Basin will play May 14 - June 6, 2021. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for children 17 and under. Group rates and student rush discounts are available.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or through our Website: www.fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturdays. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater (480) 837-9661.