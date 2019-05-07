THE ADDAMS FAMILY Arrives at Arizona Broadway Theatre This Summer

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT), Arizona's Leader in Musical Theatre, opens the summer with the ghoulishly entertaining 2010 Broadway hit The Addams Family, onstage June 7-July 6, 2019, followed by a run at The Herberger Theater Center July 12-28, 2019.

It's the ultimate nightmare: daughter Wednesday, the ultimate Princess of Darkness, has grown up and fallen in love...with a sweet young man from a respectable family! While her parents wonder Where Did We Go Wrong, all Wednesday wants is One Normal Night - but everything is about to change as they host a dinner for her fiancé and his parents. Whether seasoned with "salt, pepper, or cyanide," this is one family dinner you won't forget!

The Addams Family is led by ABT's own Brad York* (Anything Goes; I Love You, You're Perfect...; The Full Monty; Into the Woods; and, most recently, Igor in Young Frankenstein) as Gomez Addams.

"I grew up loving The Addams Family on TV," said Brad York (playing Gomez Addams). "They were so weird, but also so funny - and John Astin was so perfectly 'odd' as Gomez. For anyone who grew up enjoying the freaky hilarity of the 1964 TV series and later the series of movies, this show is a must see! It's so much fun, a great story, and this cast assembled is going to bring-down-the-house!"

Joining Brad on stage as the beautifully moonlit Morticia Addams will be ABT veteran Renée Kathleen Koher, who was recently seen as Mary Poppins in ABT's 2018 production of Disney's Mary Poppins.

"I mean...who wouldn't want to play Morticia Addams?" joked Koher. "She is sexy, gorgeous, and has her husband completely spellbound and in the palm of her hand - all with a simple whisper and gesture of her hands. I couldn't be more excited to get to 'play' on stage with Brad York as Gomez and with this incredible cast. The audience is in for some fun times ahead!"

Other returning alums include Jasmine Bassham (Mamma Mia!) as Wednesday, Barbara McBain (Church Basement Ladies) as Grandma Addams, Lynzee Foreman (Mamma Mia!, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar & more) as Alice Beineke, Nick Williams (Sweeney Todd) as Mal Beineke, and Ensemble members Kiara Adams, Liz Fallon, Nicholas Kuhn, Cesar Razza, Samantha Ross, and Brody Wurr. Corban Adams and Aaron McCaskill share the role of Pugsley Addams.

Making their ABT debut will be Lionel Ruland as Uncle Fester, Mark Woodard as Mal Beineke and Ensemble members Danny Durr, Kristina Leopold, Alexia Lorch, and Jake Sokoloff.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre box office at (623) 776-8400.

*The role of Gomez Addams will be shared with ABT alum Matthew John Mello (most recently seen as J. Bruce Ismay in Titanic The Musical). Individual performance times can be found online at azbroadway.org/af.





