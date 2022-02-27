Southwest Shakespeare Company Brings THE TEMPEST to the Stage

The Southwest Shakespeare Company (SSC) presents its 28th season mainstage repertory production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed by Ingrid Sonnichsen for a limited run from now through March 19th at the Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse. Tickets are available in person and online at the Mesa Arts Center.

The Tempest is a fantastical tale of shipwrecks, mythic creatures, young love and magic. Join us as Ingrid Sonnichsen and a troupe of 16 of Southwest Shakespeare's core company of actors share Shakespeare's classic story based on the real-life crash of the Sea Venture in the Bermudas on its voyage to the Jamestown colony in 1609.

Featured in the cast are Mace Archer, Eric Banks, Spencer Beckwith, Bonnie Beus Romney, Elizabeth Broeder, Jim Coates, Bronwyn Elizabeth, Nathan Gayan, Ben Harris, Rita Liegl, Megan Lindsay, Angel Lopez, Christina McSheffrey, Joshua Murphy, Tim Shawver and classical actor extraordinaire, Keath Hall as Shakespeare's powerful wizard Prospero.

The Tempest is designed by a creative team featuring Scenic Design by Tom Holmberg, Lighting Design by Bret Reese, Sound Design by Peter Bish, Costume Design by Dennita Sewell, Hair and Makeup Design by Juliana Jackson, Scenic Art by Rita Liegl and Emily Gilmore, Music Composition by Treasure Treasure, Property Design by Beau Heckman, with Dramaturgy by Dr. Susan Willis. The Stage Management team comprises Kate Weir as Production Stage Manager, with Emmy Antillion and Dylan Prentis as Assistant Stage Managers. The Producing team for THE TEMPEST is Producing Director Stacey Walston, Artistic Director Debra Ann Byrd and Executive Producer Mary Way.

Ingrid Sonnichsen's (director) career in the theatre has spanned over 50 years: As an actress: Broadway (Best Friend), Off-Broadway (Dylan, Measure for Measure) and in numerous regional theaters nationwide (the Guthrie, the Mark Taper Forum, Long Wharf, the Huntington, ART, the Charles, Ford's Theater, etc.) She has appeared in national commercials, taught acting in Japan, directed in South Africa (WE and Them), and has been teaching acting at Carnegie Mellon since 1995. Sonnichsen also taught previously at Harvard - ART.

Keath Hall (Prospero) has been an actor/director/fight choreographer and technician for the last 20 years. Originally from San Diego, he holds a BA in History from SDSU and an MA in Literature from NAU. Last year he played Orson Welles for The Don Bluth Front Row Theatre, McMurphy in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest at Starlight Community Theatre, and directed Henry V for Ronin Theatre Company.