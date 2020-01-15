Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Will Move to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

With a new year, and a new decade, SMTC is proud to now be presenting their shows at the nationally recognized Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Since 1975, SCA has been providing audiences with affordable access to unparalleled artists, diverse and inclusive programs, relevant and cutting-edge experiences, and performances from around the globe.

SMTC will still 'Bring Broadway's Favorites Back to Life' with fully-staged concert versions featuring the best talent from around the valley and a full life 20+ piece orchestra so that these shows can be heard and appreciated by audiences of all ages. Upcoming for SMTC on March 31st and April 1st will be Stephen Sondheim's musical thriller Sweeney Todd. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score, Sweeney Todd is probably the most impressive and iconic work by Mr. Sondheim, who turns 90 years old this year.

Performing this extraordinary musical masterpiece will be:

Jason Chacon Sweeney Todd

Elizabeth Blair Mrs. Lovett

Addam Donada Toby

Matt Newhard Judge Turpin

Lauren Koeritzer Joanna

Nicki Bond Lucy

Jay Kereny Pirelli

The ensemble includes:

Jennifer Alexander, Todd Corbeil, Makenzie Couch, Chris Fidler, Kristen Gadzik, Taylor Hogan, Dalton John, Kendall Luther, Estrella Parra, Ryan Parker, Alexus Poulette, Dylan Romero

The production is directed by David Hock. Musical direction is by Joni Van Rossum.

Celebrating its 10th year in the valley, SMTC has been called "the best theatre company in AZ when it comes to producing classic musicals." (Talkin' Broadway).

Performances are Tuesday, March 31st @ 7:30pm and Wednesday, April 1st @ 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale ranging from $42 - $62, with Senior and Student discounts available, and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling (480) 499-TKTS (8587). Group rates are also available. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. Second St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You