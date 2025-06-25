Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art Will Present Evan Roth’s SKYSCAPES in Upcoming Exhibition PATHFINDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) has announced Evan Roth: Pathfinding, an exhibition of new work by Berlin-based artist Evan Roth opening October 11, 2025, and running through March 8, 2026.

Curated by SMoCA’s Julie Ganas, Pathfinding explores the artist’s meditative relationship with the sky and light through digital animations and textile work. Roth’s signature “Skyscapes”—slow-moving video projections of the sky transformed through centuries-old cartographic mathematics—will take center stage in SMoCA’s projection-based “blank space,” offering an abstracted and contemplative counterpoint to James Turrell’s nearby Knight Rise “Skyspace.”

The exhibition also marks the first time Roth’s quilt-based textile pieces—rooted in the same conceptual logic as his digital art—will be shown publicly.

“Evan's new work will be light and airy,” said Ganas. “I see this exhibition almost like a love letter to the Arizona sky.”

Roth, who began photographing the sky over Berlin as a personal ritual during the city’s overcast winters, traveled to Scottsdale earlier this year to gather images for Pathfinding. The Arizona sky’s brightness and clarity—paired with the occasional cloud—offered new opportunities for Roth’s signature approach to translating spherical forms into flattened animations.

During the exhibition’s run, visitors can experience Roth’s digital “Skyscapes” alongside Turrell’s immersive Knight Rise, allowing for two uniquely poetic engagements with the Scottsdale sky—one real and immediate, the other filtered through digital abstraction.

Evan Roth: Pathfinding is organized by Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and curated by Julie Ganas. Support is provided by Title Partner Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation.

Admission and Location Details:

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Hours: Wed, Fri–Sun: 11am–5pm; Thurs: 11am–7pm

Admission: $13–$16 (general), $10–$13 (students, seniors, veterans), free for members, healthcare workers, first responders, and patrons under 18.

“blank space” and Knight Rise courtyard access are always free.

Pay-what-you-wish admission every Thursday and second Saturday of the month.

