 Scottsdale Arts Reveals Holiday Lineup of Performances

Scottsdale Arts is known for its festive holiday performances, and this year’s diverse offerings include everything from infectious ukulele tunes to Americana music.

“Give the gift of togetherness by enjoying a memorable experience with friends and family at our holiday shows,” said Abbey Messmer, programmingdirector for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “From the bluegrass holiday sounds of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder to the annual Scottsdale holiday tradition of ‘Merry-Achi Christmas’ with Mariachi Sol de Mexico®, there is no better place to get into the holiday mood than at the center.”

Holiday season performances begin on Dec. 6, when 15-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs and his bluegrass band Kentucky Thunder celebrate the holidays with their 2024 holiday tour. Concertgoers can expect to hear the bluegrass tune “Christmas Time’s A Comin,’” along with beloved classic songs like “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls” and “Let it Snow.”

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro returns to the center on Dec. 7 with his highly anticipated seasonal extravaganza: Holidays in Hawai’i. From the timeless melodies of “O Holy Night” and the playful tunes of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to selections from his new album “Grateful,” Shimabukuro will transport audiences to a musical wonderland, reimagining these beloved songs in his own inimitable style.

A beloved holiday tradition in Scottsdale, Mariachi Sol de México® will perform two shows of “A Merry-Achi Christmas” on Dec. 14 at 3 and 8 p.m. Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling group bring treasured holiday favorites and selections from the mariachi songbook to the center’sVirginia G. Piper stage.

On Dec. 15, audience members can join Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra for “A Holiday Celebration,” featuring holiday favorites, a sing-along with carol singers and special visitors from the North Pole. With holiday classics such as Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” there will be something for everyone during this special holiday performance.

Capping off the holiday season are a couple of concerts featuring staples in the Arizona music scene. Join Beth Lederman and Jazz Con Alma on Dec. 19 as they celebrate the winter solstice with music ranging from sublimely beautiful to playful and creative arrangements of holiday classics. Theband will seamlessly travel through Latin jazz rhythms to blues, swing and R&B and then back again, bringing joy and light to the season.

Finally on Dec. 21, The SunPunchers will kick off the first of four performances as the inaugural Stage 2 Artist in Residence. This genre-bending Americana group brings us a show called “Hot Bev” — a reverent reclaiming of joy when your holiday spirit is hijacked. Expect original music, updatedand twisted traditional songs, storytelling and tender audience participation, plus some of the most talented special guests around.

