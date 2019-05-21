Scottsdale Arts Launches Artist Driven Collaborative Community Engagement Program

Scottsdale Arts' new Collaborative Community Engagement Program (CCEP) initiative encourages local artists to submit artistic proposals for development. Phase one of the program is now open for submissions, and will run through January 30, 2020.

"This program is designed to support local performing artists in the development of new work-all while bringing more life and energy to our second performing space. At Scottsdale Arts part of our mission is to support the arts in Scottsdale and we Take That to mean supporting the work of local artists. This program will be another way we can do that," said Meribeth Reeves, managing director of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

The CCEP enables and encourages artistic and professional development in its 137-seat Stage 2 theater inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Stage 2 is an intimate theater inside a world-class venue with artist and audience amenities. The CCEP will be chiefly programmed through a competitive application process open to Arizona-based nonprofit organizations, independent producers and producing collectives. By inviting theatre-makers at all stages of their careers to participate, this program allows them to gain support for both themselves and their projects. If these individuals or organizations are interested in expanding event attendance beyond their core audience, activating a space in a creative and innovative way or expanding their skills as a producer then the CCEP may be the right fit.

"We are interested in a wide variety of projects, including work that is outside the box. This also includes unique performing arts experiences for families as well as shows that may be more adult in nature," Reeves continued.

Selected applicants will receive benefits that include access to preferred dates and a shared risk and revenue model that doesn't require a cash deposit or a rental fee. Additionally, the artistic teams will receive skill-building opportunities and practical knowledge required to successfully present their work to a larger audience and access to experienced staff in production, marketing, publicity, box office and guest services.

"This program is unique in providing not just a performing space with a co-production opportunity, but also an opportunity for local performing artists and producers to work alongside our marketing, production and events team. Through this process we hope to help local artists in taking control of their future and supporting their professional development," Reeves said.

More information about this new initiative can be found at ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/CCEP.



Through its partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach - serving more than 400,000 participants annually.

Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the Center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.

