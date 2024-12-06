SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL to be Presented at the Tucson Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Drama Desk Award-nominated solo comedy Southern Gothic Novel: The Aberdeen, Mississippi Sex-Slave Incident will make an appearance at the Tucson Fringe Festival for three performances at the Marroney Theatre, University of Arizona.

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cut funding for all of the arts in Florida this past summer-thanks to his distaste for Fringe Festivals-Tucson Fringe Festival made an offer some couldn't refuse. Frank Blocker, writer and performer of Southern Gothic, "James Pack made the generous offer to waive the lottery application fee as a kind gesture to Floridians suffering the loss of funding and State respect. I was happy to take advantage. I love the Sonoran Desert and happy for any opportunities to perform."

Fringe Festivals are controversial by nature as they welcome all types of performers, uncensored. From shows created just for the festival, to traveling and touring professionals, the draw is eclectic on every level. Blocker has performed his show more than 200 times across the U.S. and was nominated for a New York Drama Desk Award for Solo Performance. His show premiered at the original New York Fringe, Now a resident of Florida, the loss of State funding for the arts takes a toll.

In this one-hour performance, the audience hears and sees a gothic novel come to life with all the characters, scenery and requisite mood. The actor uses only a block and his voice and movement to create this pot-boiler/comedy/dime store romance/free-for-all-delivering laugh after laugh while keeping the audience guessing.

SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL is directed by Cheryl King of Manhattan's Stage Left Studio. King is the creator of decade-plus-running Forbidden Kiss LIVE! now playing at The Californian in Santa Rosa, California.

The play ran for 18 months in New York's Stage Left Studio and later received an Ovation Recommendation from the Los Angeles Stage Alliance, winning acting and writing awards at the Columbus National Gay & Lesbian Theatre Festival. The play was last performed at Ottawa Fringe and Fringe Fort Myers, Florida, where it won Best of Venue.

Blocker grew up in Gila County and his brother David is a life-long Tucson artist as well as a retired CPA.

SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL: The Aberdeen, Mississippi Sex-Slave Incident performs at the Marroney Theatre, University of Arizona, 1025 Olive Road, as part of the Tucson Fringe Festival.

Performances will take place on Friday, January 10 at 6:00pm, Saturday, January 11 at 1:30pm, and Sunday, January 12 at 3:30pm.

Comments