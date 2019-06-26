SHAME OF THRONES: The Musical Celebrates 100th Show 7/1 At Whitefire Theatre



The Whitefire Theatre's Musical Mondays production of Shame of Thrones: The Musical, produced by Steven Christopher Parker, Steven Brandon, Erin Stegeman, and Ace Marrero, celebrates its 100th Performance on July 1st.

The spoof musical offers a hilarious re-imagining of the show's backstabbing siblings, clever imps and dragon mamas, all set to an addictive rock score that'll stick in your head (unless the king orders it off, natch). See your favorite daring and most despised characters sing and dance towards epic plot twists and the coveted Iron Throne, in a musical parody The New York Times called "a tribute a dragon or anyone else could love."

The show runs Mondays at 8 pm, now through July 8. July 1st - 100th Show Celebration.

The show moves to Fridays at 8 pm, July 12 - August 9.

Tickets are $25 - $33.

To buy Tickets and for Information: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4188534.

The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks 91423



~~~~Nora Feldman/pr 818.760.1240 norafeldman@prodigy.net





