Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE LION KING at Gammage Auditorium

Review: THE LION KING at Gammage Auditorium

On stage at Gammage Auditorium through July 31st

Register for Phoenix News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 11, 2022  

Disney's THE LION KING has found its way back to Tempe's Gammage Auditorium nearly a decade after its sold-out multi-week visit in 2013. Now 25 years since it's New York debut, THE LION KING is still a beast traveling the world and Broadway's third longest running musical.

And rightfully so, Julie Taymor's now legendary staging is a nightly event like no other. Her distinctive, multicultural, ritualistic work is made accessible by the world's familiarity with Disney's beloved animated classic. THE LION KING is a global hit and a terrific starter show for those (young and old) yet unexposed to the creative, unique possibilities of live theatre.

The tech on the other touring warhorses has become, at best, quaint; at worst, outdated. Once modern LED tech juggernauts like MEAN GIRLS and FROZEN pass through town, the expectation is reset for blockbuster musicals. Yet, THE LION KING continues to thrive without momentum lost by underwhelming tech.

It's the innovative, collaborative visuals Taymor has assembled from Richard Hudson's scenic design, the lighting design by Donald Holder, hair and make up by Michael Ward, costumes by Taymor, and masks and puppets by Taymor and Michael Curry, that are responsible for that success. Their designs, rooted in traditional African and Asian storytelling like shadow puppetry and Bunraku, achieve visuals astonishing for their lack of modern tech. They're impressive for their simplicity; we can see the puppeteers inside the elephants. Ms. Taymor believes the best tech of all is in the viewer's imagination.

There's not much emphasis on the familiar plot. It's a 75 minute movie stretched into a 2 hour and 40 minute event. Yet with all that extra time, we don't dive any deeper into the main characters than the animated film does. Slow plot movement in a two-act musical ensures at least some tedious moments for both children and adults.

The cast, likely with some members hundreds if not thousands of performances into their THE LION KING employ, has opening night enthusiasm and love and respect of the material well apparent. Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki is established early as an audience favorite. Spencer Plachy as Scar manages somehow to balance camp humor and menacing terror. Nala, performed beautifully by Kayla Cyphers, is the only character with added depth beyond the animated feature. The addition of "Shadowlands", an exploration of her decision to leave Pride Rock, is an Act 2 highlight.

Celebrated South African composer Lebo M wrote and performed some of the Zulu chants that provided the film's iconic choral sound. An expansion of his involvement is among the most welcome additions to the show. The Western Pop sound of Elton John's songs is re-brushed with new orchestrations using Lebo M's style in the percussion and backing vocals.

The contributions of Elton John and Tim Rice can't be overstated though. Rice has said it's one of the lone instances in his career where the composer asked to have the full lyrics completed first. It shows in the work. Rice seems to revel in working with a blank page, his lyrics are more artistic, grand, and in control of the plane than in his other works like EVITA, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, ALADDIN, and CHESS. John's catchy melodies warm and thrive in the show's multi-cultural, collaborative environment.

THE LION KING remains an important piece of theatre. With its artistic priorities placed on advanced and accurate cultural sharing and an eco-centric theme, it is as timely as ever. No doubt it will come roaring through again in another decade for a whole new set of theatre-goers to be mesmerized when those animals start walking down the aisle.

THE LION KING runs through July 31st in Tempe, Arizona.



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

From This Author - Timothy Shawver

Tim Shawver has appeared in or directed over 120 productions in the Phoenix area, including work with Arizona Broadway Theatre, The Phoenix Theatre Company, Childsplay, Southwest Shakespeare Company, Stray... (read more about this author)

Review: THE LION KING at Gammage Auditorium
July 11, 2022

Disney's THE LION KING has found its way back to Tempe nearly a decade after its sold-out multi-week visit in 2013.
BWW Review: HADESTOWN at Gammage Auditorium
April 21, 2022

HADESTOWN has arrived in Sun Devil country for a six day run at ASU's Gammage Auditorium. The 2019 Best Musical Tony Winner succeeds with an expressive, haunting score and the dark imagination of director Rachel Chavkin.
BWW Review: Arizona Opera presents a captivating production of Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
March 10, 2022

Last fall, when local companies were announcing their various seasons, one particular show made my eyes widen as I thought, 'WHO'S doing WHAT?' I'm talking about Arizona Opera bringing to Phoenix and Tucson a fully orchestrated presentation of the infrequently produced, head-shakeningly brilliant Stephen Sondheim musical, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. Elegant, poetic, heady, romantic, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC is an exciting choice for a large-scale staging leaning into traditional opera. Arizona Opera makes the most of the moment with an enchanting, delightful treat of a show.
BWW Review: MEAN GIRLS National Tour at Gammage Auditorium
November 7, 2021

A tribute to adolescent angst and nerd revenge fantasies, MEAN GIRLS is a satisfying, hilarious musical adaptation of Tina Fey's 2004 comedy. It's an entertaining (if guilty) pleasure propelled by superb video design, skilled comedians all over the stage, and its fun (if disposable) score. The hit musical has resumed its National Tour, re-premiering in Tempe's Gammage Auditorium and the energy in the theatre is palpable. The performers are clearly bursting to perform and the audience is eager to watch.
BWW Review: BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE at Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
October 13, 2021