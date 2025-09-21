Review: SILENT SKY at Live Theatre Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson is a gorgeous constellation of words and emotions, now playing at Live Theatre Workshop. Based on the true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, this inspiring drama is a perfect Fall offering at LTW. Directed by Christina Walker and featuring a talented cast of Tucson locals, SILENT SKY is a beautiful story told with grace and intimacy. Walker perfectly brings out excellent performances from all five actors, adding charm and humor to compliment the drama. Leavitt's story of her astronomy work is multilayered, with various personal and professional conflicts spread throughout. The tale is told with wit and believability, and brought to life with precision by Walker's directing style.

This is Tanisha Ray's best performance as Henrietta Leavitt. Her "kid in a candy store" enthusiasm for the stars is electric. I remember going to the planetarium at U of A and being enthralled by the vast display of stars that cover our galaxy and beyond. Ray seems to be projecting real personal enthusiasm into her role, which makes her the perfect choice for Leavitt. She also has great chemistry with her fellow performers and quality command of diction, pitch, and projection. The vocal aspect of acting is essential, and Ray excels here.

Kaylee Wilson, who plays Leavitt's family member Margaret, is equal parts goofy and tragic. She does well at portraying the dichotomy of someone left behind as their family pursues their passions, while also being quirky in the appropriate moments. Wilson also sings "For the Beauty of the Earth" a capella in this show and has a beautiful voice. I would love to see Wilson in a musical theatre production because she has very strong vocal chops. I adored the conversations from afar between Wilson and Ray. They were my favorite moments in the show besides the romantic scenes with Peter.

Taylor Swingle's performance as Peter is magnificent. The love story between Peter and Leavitt is tragic but also very cute and even at times humorous. Swingle plays Peter with boyish energy and a charming clumsiness wrapped in character layers that unravel as the play unfolds. I was impressed with Swingle in Act I and even more so throughout the play. Swingle's mannerisms, technique, delivery, and reactions are the perfect counterpart to Ray and her journey. They work well together onstage and they make the work look easy. This cast is superb.

Zuleyl Castro as Annie and Kat Basso as Williamina (with excellent dialect) provide the perfect comic relief and additional warmth. They feel like real, fleshed-out friends and colleagues for Ray's character and I enjoyed seeing them onstage every time. The world that has been created from each actor's performance feels real and personal. The set, by Jimmy Carr, extends that world into the cosmos, with stars that line the backdrop and illuminate at certain moments. Lighting by Richard Gremel captures these moments and frames crucial scenes in celestial hues. Brian McElroy's projections are jaw-dropping and LTW saves the best for last in the second half.

Sound by Michael Zimmerman was strong. I felt some of the sounds and music could have been a little louder, but I loved the choices that were made for each sound and piece of music. Linda Andresano designed a wonderful palette of period-appropriate costumes that gave the play flair and beauty. SILENT SKY is a high-quality and resonant story about progress while also remaining deeply personal and quiet. It runs over ninety minutes with an intermission. Tickets: livetheatreworkshop.org. Photo: Lauren Adkisson

