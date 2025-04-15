Review: BEACH BLANKET BEE BOP at The Gaslight Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BEACH BLANKET BEE BOP is now playing at The Gaslight Theatre! Written by Peter VanSlyke and adapted/directed by Katherine Byrnes and Mike Yarema, this is a side-splitting and toe-tapping musical parody. The Gaslight Theatre takes audiences back to the 1960's for a sun-kissed tale about a beloved boardwalk in Surfside, California. Will the villains take over the boardwalk? Will the heroes stop them and have "a swell summer?" You'll have to come see the show to find out. Expect giant wave surfing and groovy musical numbers galore in this production. BEACH BLANKET BEE BOP is a charming and colorful show, and it brings summer fun to the Gaslight Theatre stage.

Josh Lamoreaux achieved a balanced and polished vocal quality with his music direction. The singers are all top-tier, and they are accompanied by a stellar live band. Choreography by Katherine Byrnes is fast-paced and never becomes repetitive. THE SONNY & CHER OLIO featured some noticeably more intricate and complex choreography. With a robust cast of nine actors, BEACH BLANKET BEE BOP is packed with energy and laughs, and it does not let up until the final curtain. Song choices are perfect for the time period, and the audience was even able to sing along.

Jake Chapman leads a talented cast as Moondoggie. Chapman is animated, engaging, and easy to root for. He also moves really well onstage and has excellent presence. Janée Page is charming as Barbara Ann, a name which of course lends itself to the classic song. Page has a lovely voice that is pleasant to listen to but also carries well. Mike Yarema steals the show as Melvin with his rendition of "Love Potion Number 9." He has a clear gift for comedy and I am convinced he is one of the funniest performers in Tucson.

Lydia Zadareky plays Francine with a bubbly enthusiasm that will win over the hearts of any audience. Her chemistry with Yarema is great. Charlie Hall plays Moose, one of the bullies. This is the most fun I've ever had watching Charlie Hall. His bluesy vocals are top-notch, but he's also a master of comedy. I enjoyed his evil laugh! Jacob Brown is Lunkhead, Moose's evil partner-in-crime. Brown has a deadpan delivery and gets many of the shows laughs. Brown and Hall are great together and reminded me of Horace and Jasper from 101 DALMATIONS. Their characters alone are worth the price of admission.

Todd Thompson brings Bernie Longboard to life in a hysterical performance that was reminiscent of David Hasselhoff while also being very much Thompson's own thing. The mullet needs to be seen to be believed. Heather Stricker brought dynamic acting and pristine vocals to her portrayal of Ms. Cliffhausen. Her legit classical sound was present in this character and it worked. Erin Thompson played the main villain this time around: Mrs. Fogbottom. She interacted well with Brown and Hall and commanded the stage in all of her scenes. The entire cast of BEACH BLANKET BEE BOP is very strong.

If you're eager for summer and need an early start, BEACH BLANKET BEE BOP at The Gaslight Theatre is just the ticket. The sets and costumes are gorgeous, and the sound and lighting are well-executed. As always, this is family entertainment, so bring the whole family! Tickets are available at thegaslighttheatre.com. Photo: The Gawnes/Copyright The Gaslight Theatre

Reader Reviews