Review: ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Musical Theatre Alliance Of Arizona

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ANNIE GET YOUR GUN with the Musical Theatre Alliance of Arizona is a sharp-shooting triumph. This is a concert version of the classic Irving Berlin musical. The audience left the performance in very high spirits and highly entertained. MTAA has been around a few years and has successfully mounted multiple showcase performances with full live orchestra, chorus, and leading roles. They are now a staple in the Valley and have garnered a loyal following hungry for the unique model the organization prides itself on. MTAA puts together concert versions with minimal staging (showcases) in a period of only a few days at professional-level quality with some of the Valley's best performers.

This fast-paced model, conceived by Artistic Director Stephen Schermitzler, is on full display in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, and the product is smooth and polished. Stage director Kerri Christie effectively conveys movement and emotion in the staging, which has become more elaborate since MTAA's first showcase. I particularly enjoyed a simulated shooting competition where Annie Oakley knocks out multiple balloons. Andrea Gudeyon's seamless audio work tied all of these elements together brilliantly. Truly, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN feels like a step forward for MTAA with an exciting taste of what's to come.

I am familiar with the music of ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, but this is the first time I have seen the show live in its entirety. I was supremely entertained. In a nutshell, the story is about famed real-life gunshooter Annie Oakley and her up-and-down relationship and partnership with Frank Butler. There are multiple shooting competitions throughout, again solidly staged by Christie. The runtime is long, around three hours, but the story zipped by quickly and I was never bored. This is difficult to do in a concert version with minimal staging, so it is high praise to say that ANNIE GET YOUR GUN delivers on the entertainment front.

Before discussing the performers I would like to highlight the live and good-sized orchestra. Under the capable baton of Dylan Suehiro, this orchestra knocked their performance out of the park. I was seated directly in front of the orchestra in the first row and could hear every note. This group had an incredible unified sound, which is all the more impressive considering the short rehearsal period. Suehiro's cues were clear and crisp, and the orchestra produced an excellent and superior accompaniment that elevated the performance. There really is nothing like a great live orchestra!

Patti Graetz did a phenomenal job preparing the chorus for their role in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN. Harmonies were well-balanced and pleasing to the ear. The singers were also very engaged and looked like they were truly enjoying themselves! This made it easy for me to enjoy the show as an audience member. Placing the chorus to the stage right side of the venue frames the action nicely, with leads on the stage elevated above the orchestra. One observation: for some in the audience it may be helpful to see the actors better if they were elevated a bit more, perhaps on platforms, since they are often obscured behind music stands.

Speaking of actors, let's discuss the outstanding performances! Krista Richards shines in the title role of this production. She is funny, captivating, and charismatic. Her character is spot-on and her vocals are absolutely delicious. Davy Richards stole the show with his buttery and resonant baritone voice. At times I wanted a bit more emotion acting-wise, but there were several moments where I could see the fire in his performance. This was especially true whenever he and Krista Richards were interacting. Todd Corbeil gave a commanding performance as Buffalo Bill. Corbeil is an excellent character actor and was the right choice for this role. Jimmie Tate was a standout as Chief Sitting Bull and had fantastic stage presence. Cris Mory Barron and Swae Miller-Estabrook were adorable as Tommy and Winnie and had a solid vocal timbre to match. The "Cowboy Trio" featuring Jay Melberg, Zack Wells, and Brad Sosinki was a musical standout!

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at MTAA only played one performance, but there are three more showcases on the way this season. For more information please visit theatricallyaz.org. Photo: MTAA

Reader Reviews

Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...