Previews: PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS at TAZ Theatre Company

TAZ Theatre is ready to bring PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS to Tucson. The play is written by Duncan Mcmillan and directed by industry veteran Robert Encila. This powerful piece won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play in 2018.

The story centers around Emma, a young woman battling addiction, played by powerhouse actor Taigé Lauren. Rounding out the stellar cast are Susan Arnold, Josh Parra, Clark Ray, and Richard "Chomps" Thompson. Many more talented Tucson actors will take the stage along with the group of principal characters.

At times surreal and frequently emotionally resonant, PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS has been described by the Washington Post as "a scrupulously clear-eyed account of one person's seduction by mind-altering narcotics, and the ugly fight to unfasten their grip." The New Yorker hailed the play for its "brilliant evocation of addiction and what happens to performers when they can't not perform." This Tucson production is generously supported by Hope, Inc., which provides peer-driven behavior health services throughout Arizona. No doubt TAZ Theatre's stirring staging will provide plenty of dialogue and discussion about this important topic.

Executive Director Bill Dell explains that the focus of TAZ Theatre is to "produce challenging and thought-provoking storytelling that entertains while at the same time inspiring conversation." Dell founded TAZ Theatre in 2019. Since then, the theatre company has staged a reading and worked as an Associate Producer for Next Stage Theatre Southwest's production of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTERING CANCER OF NEW YORK CITY. Dell believes that PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS will set the stage for the types of plays TAZ will produce moving forward.

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is being presented in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. This is the Arizona premiere. The play will come to life onstage at the Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, a jewel of the Tucson theatre community. Shows run May 16-26 and tickets may be purchased online at taztheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Sultzbach