Photo Flash: First Look at Arizona Broadway Theatre's SWEENEY TODD

Article Pixel Oct. 14, 2019  

An indisputable masterpiece by America's greatest living Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set on the seedy side streets of 19th century London. Filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge. Featuring a brilliant score that includes "Pretty Women," "A Little Priest," and "Not While I'm Around," Sweeney Todd is a beautiful, soaring black comedy that will leave you gasping!

AZBROADWAY.ORG

Photo Credit: Scott Samplin

Tony Edgerton
Tony Edgerton

Brody Wurr and Matt Flocco
Brody Wurr and Matt Flocco

Cassandra Klaphake
Cassandra Klaphake

Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton
Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton

Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton
Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton

Nicki Elledge and Ryan Michael Crimmins
Nicki Elledge and Ryan Michael Crimmins

Matt Flocco
Matt Flocco

Matthew Mello
Matthew Mello

Meggie Siegrist
Meggie Siegrist

Nicholas Kuhn, Maggie Griffin-Smith, Stephen Hohendorf
Nicholas Kuhn, Maggie Griffin-Smith, Stephen Hohendorf

Cassandra Klaphake and Tristan Klaphake
Cassandra Klaphake and Tristan Klaphake

Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton, Meggie Siegrist
Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton, Meggie Siegrist

Nicki Elledge
Nicki Elledge

Nicki Elledge
Nicki Elledge

Ryan Michael Crimmins, Meggie Siegrist
Ryan Michael Crimmins, Meggie Siegrist

Ryan Michael Crimmins
Ryan Michael Crimmins

Steve McCoy and Matthew Mello
Steve McCoy and Matthew Mello

Tony Edgerton, Ryan Michael Crimmins
Tony Edgerton, Ryan Michael Crimmins

Tony Edgerton, Versee Damien Carter
Tony Edgerton, Versee Damien Carter

Tony Edgerton, Cassandra Klaphake
Tony Edgerton, Cassandra Klaphake

Tony Edgerton, Cassandra Klaphake
Tony Edgerton, Cassandra Klaphake

Tony Edgerton, Meggie Siegrist
Tony Edgerton, Meggie Siegrist

Tony Edgerton
Tony Edgerton

Tristan Klaphake
Tristan Klaphake

Tony Edgerton, Cassandra Klaphake
Tony Edgerton, Cassandra Klaphake

Tony Edgerton, Ryan Michael Crimmins
Tony Edgerton, Ryan Michael Crimmins

Tony Edgerton, Steve McCoy
Tony Edgerton, Steve McCoy

Tony Edgerton
Tony Edgerton

Tristan Klaphake, Cassandra Klaphake
Tristan Klaphake, Cassandra Klaphake

Tristan Klaphake, Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton
Tristan Klaphake, Cassandra Klaphake, Tony Edgerton

Tristan Klaphake
Tristan Klaphake

Tristan Klaphake
Tristan Klaphake



