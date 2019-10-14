Photo Flash: First Look at Arizona Broadway Theatre's SWEENEY TODD

An indisputable masterpiece by America's greatest living Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set on the seedy side streets of 19th century London. Filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge. Featuring a brilliant score that includes "Pretty Women," "A Little Priest," and "Not While I'm Around," Sweeney Todd is a beautiful, soaring black comedy that will leave you gasping!

