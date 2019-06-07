Photo Flash: Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY

When You're an Addams! It's the ultimate nightmare: daughter Wednesday, the ultimate Princess of Darkness, has grown up and fallen in love...with a sweet young man from a respectable family!

While her parents wonder Where Did We Go Wrong, all Wednesday wants is One Normal Night - but everything is about to change as they host a dinner for her fiancé and his parents. Whether seasoned with "salt, pepper, or cyanide," this is one family dinner you won't forget!

For more information visit: AZBROADWAY.ORG

Photo Credit: Scott Samplin



Jasmine Bassham



Lionel Ruland



The Addams Family



Aaron McCaskill



Barbara McBain



Brad York, RenÃ©e Kathleen Koher, Jasmine Bassham, Nicholas Dana Rylands



Brad York



Brad York, Barbara McBain



Brad York, Renee Kathleen Koher



Brad York, Kathleen Koher



Lynzee Foreman



Ensemble





