Phoenix Chorale Presents Multi-Sensory Concert DOMINION At Phoenix Art Museum

Feb. 02, 2023  
Phoenix Chorale brings a multi-sensory event to the Phoenix Art Museum on March 24 & 25, with DOMINION. Audiences will experience the ethereal sounds of the Grammy winning Phoenix Chorale and chamber orchestra, while viewing the stunning moving digital art projected on the walls of the museum's Great Hall.

The DOMINION concert asks audiences to contemplate man's rise to power over the earth and the effect of this domination on our natural world. DOMINION juxtaposes the baroque with contemporary, beginning with Handel's almost apocalyptic ode to royalty, Dixit Dominus, followed by Sarah Kirkland Snider's Mass for the Endangered, composed in 2018.

Kirkland Snider is a rising star of the American compositional scene (Wall Street Journal) whose piece is paired with the visual accompaniment of moving digital projections created by Candy Stations/Deborah Johnson, a visual artist specializing in stage design and performance visuals from Brooklyn NYC. Johnson has created performances and installations for SXSW, Sundance, Kronos Quartet, St. Vincent, Sofi Tukker, Wilco, Radio City Music Hall and 92Y.

Mass for the Endangered is a celebration of, and an elegy for, the natural world-animals, plants, insects, the planet itself-an appeal for greater awareness, urgency, and action.

Both Sarah Kirkland Snider and Deborah Johnson will be in attendance at the performances.

Brooklyn based video creator Jacob McCoy will provide digital projections to accompany Handel's Dixit Dominus.

Phoenix Chorale will also perform a traditional concert of DOMINION on March 26 at 3 pm at Camelback Bible Church.

Single tickets for DOMINION are $45 for adults, $23 for youth and $39 for Seniors and Active Duty/Veterans. Tickets can be purchased at phoenixchorale.org.




