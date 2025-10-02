Papermoon Puppet Theatre to Bring PUNO, SEWING MEMORIES To Tucson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Arts Live, the University of Arizona's performing arts presenter, will welcome Papermoon Puppet Theatre from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, for four performances of Puno, Sewing Memories on October 8, 10, and 11, 2025, at the Tornabene Theatre.

As part of the U.S. Department of State's Center Stage cultural diplomacy initiative, Papermoon Puppet Theatre brings a powerful, wordless meditation on grief, memory, and resilience. Puno, Sewing Memories tells the story of Tala, a young girl facing the death of her father, Puno, who was a tailor and her only parent. The play unfolds through exquisitely designed puppets, dreamlike visual imagery, and original live music.

The production is staged without spoken language, making its themes universally accessible. Incorporating multiple puppetry traditions, including kuruma ningyo (a cart-based form of Japanese puppetry) alongside mask and object theatre, the performance immerses audiences in Tala's journey of remembrance and healing. Following each performance, Papermoon invites audiences to share their own stories of love and loss, extending the work beyond the stage into a communal space of reflection.

"Papermoon's work is both intimate and expansive," said Chad Herzog, Executive & Artistic Director of Arizona Arts Live.

"Without a single word, they remind us that stories can be felt as much as they are heard. Tucson audiences will experience something truly global and deeply human, a reflection of our role as a cultural crossroads in the Sonoran Desert."

Founded in 2006 by Maria Tri Sulistyani and visual artist Iwan Effendi, Papermoon Puppet Theatre has redefined puppetry with productions that blend fine art, theatre, and storytelling. The company has performed around the world, from festivals in Asia and Europe to major tours in the United States. Their 2025 Center Stage tour marks a return to American audiences after first touring with the program in 2012. Tucson serves as the final destination on this national tour, offering local audiences a rare opportunity to experience the closing chapter of an international journey.