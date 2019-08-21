Now & Then Creative Co Kicks Off Season with PLUCK THE DAY

Now & Then Creative Company kicks off their 3rd Season with Pluck the Day, a new play from accomplished Arizona playwright Kirt Shineman. The company has committed this season--in its entirety--to new plays by Arizona playwrights, in collaboration with Arizona actors, directors, dramaturgs, and designers. Audiences can expect readings, workshops (staged readings with scripts in hand), and premiere productions by some of Arizona's finest writers.

"We're excited to begin our season with Kirt's latest," says John Perovich, Artistic Director of Now & Then. "Kirt is a talented writer who consistently has something poignant to say about our world...our society...and he does it in a pointed, thoughtful, and biting way."

Pluck the Day explores privilege and race with contentious comedy inside the mysterious world of sommeliers (wine stewards). When the Court of Master Sommeliers revokes the master sommelier designation from four friends because of a cheating scandal, their lives are upended. Clarity and Parker, wife and husband, lose their new apartment; Ke is put on leave, and Cy is demoted to a waiter. Parker's mother, Sandrine, helps them ready for the re-exam. But when Clarity discovers strange wine labels, odd receipts, and cheat-sheets, she suspects the cheater resides close to her.

"As a member of our #newworkshop," shares Perovich, "Kirt will work with a team to support the development of this play...its story. Together with a director, dramaturg, and team of actors, we anticipate Kirt will engage in rewrites of the script to get it in the best shape possible for a future production."

This unique approach to play development is something that Perovich and his producing partner Cody Goulder are fiercely committed to for Arizona playwrights. With seven #newworkshop plays, Now & Then is hopeful that the works will go on to have lives beyond this development opportunity.

Audiences are invited to attend this exciting event, taking place Friday, August 30 at 7:30PM, and Saturday, August 31 at 11:00AM. Tickets are available at the door and online at www.nowandthencc.com.

Pluck the Day by Kirt Shineman features María Amorocho, Ryan Jenkins, Alan Khoutakoun, Ayanna Le Andre, and Devon Mahon; Directed by Marcelino Quiñonez; Dramaturgy by Dave Osmundsen.

Now & Then Creative Company performs in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute, 1700 N. 7th. Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Parking is available on the lower level of the building. For the entrance to the theatre, travel up the stairwell to the first floor in the middle of the parking lot (this stairwell has a Scorpius Dance banner on it) and follow the signage to the theatre. Elevator access is available in the parking lot, toward the north entrance.





