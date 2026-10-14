Musical Theatre of Anthem to Present Annual Holiday Show

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Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) invites the community to celebrate the magic of the season at its Annual Holiday Show on Thursday, December 17.

Featuring MTA's talented Outreach Group, this festive production brings the joy of the holidays to the stage with classic holiday songs, lively dance numbers, and seasonal favorites. Audiences of all ages are invited to gather with family and friends for an evening filled with music, laughter, and holiday cheer.

MTA's Outreach Group is made up of elite, award-winning performers who share their talents throughout the Valley, performing at community events and organizations throughout the year. The Annual Holiday Show gives local audiences the opportunity to see these talented performers together on the MTA stage while celebrating the season.

Performances will take place Thursday, December 17, at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Tickets are $30 for general admission seating and can be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets/. For those unable to attend in person, digital downloads and streaming options are also available for $35 each.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 04 Hrs 05 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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