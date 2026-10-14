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Musical Theatre of Anthem to Present Annual Holiday Show

The organization will mark the season with festive programming for local audiences.

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Musical Theatre of Anthem to Present Annual Holiday Show

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) invites the community to celebrate the magic of the season at its Annual Holiday Show on Thursday, December 17.

Featuring MTA's talented Outreach Group, this festive production brings the joy of the holidays to the stage with classic holiday songs, lively dance numbers, and seasonal favorites. Audiences of all ages are invited to gather with family and friends for an evening filled with music, laughter, and holiday cheer.

MTA's Outreach Group is made up of elite, award-winning performers who share their talents throughout the Valley, performing at community events and organizations throughout the year. The Annual Holiday Show gives local audiences the opportunity to see these talented performers together on the MTA stage while celebrating the season.

Performances will take place Thursday, December 17, at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Tickets are $30 for general admission seating and can be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets/. For those unable to attend in person, digital downloads and streaming options are also available for $35 each.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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