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LOVE CABARET to Open at Musical Theatre of Anthem

The production will feature music and performances centered on themes of love and romance.

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LOVE CABARET to Open at Musical Theatre of Anthem

Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Love Cabaret, a student-led fundraiser celebrating love in its many forms, on November 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Created entirely by MTA’s Outreach Student Leaders, the program will feature solos, duets and group numbers in a cabaret setting. Tickets are $45 and include access to a dessert bar.

The evening will also feature a raffle basket containing items donated by local businesses and community members. Raffle tickets will be sold before the performance and during intermission.

Love Cabaret is produced in conjunction with ASCAP and BMI. The performance takes place at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Tickets are available at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/lovecabaret. For accessible seating, contact the box office manager at mtatickets@yahoo.com.

ABOUT MTA

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.

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