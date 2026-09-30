MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. to Run at Musical Theatre of Anthem
The production will be presented by Musical Theatre of Anthem in Arizona.
Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Matilda the Musical Jr. December 3–13, 2026, featuring a cast of performers ages 7–18.
The musical follows Matilda, a clever child with special powers who finds encouragement from her teacher, Miss Honey, despite cruelty at home and the punishments imposed by headmistress Miss Trunchbull. With courage and ingenuity, Matilda challenges the adults who mistreat her and her fellow pupils.
The production team includes co-director and co-vocal director Jackie Hammond; co-director and co-production stage manager Melissa Davis; co-choreographer Sherry Henderson; co-vocal director Alexis Rosenbaum; co-choreographer and co-production stage manager Nick Yarema; assistant choreographer Tracey Brown; and assistant stage manager Bridgette Orr.
Performance Schedule
Performances take place December 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; December 5 at 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m.; December 6 at 1 and 4 p.m.; December 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.; December 12 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; and December 13 at 1 and 4 p.m.
Tickets are $30. Performances are held at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. For accessible seating, contact the box office manager at mtatickets@yahoo.com.
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