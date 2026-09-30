MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. to Run at Musical Theatre of Anthem

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Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Matilda the Musical Jr. December 3–13, 2026, featuring a cast of performers ages 7–18.

The musical follows Matilda, a clever child with special powers who finds encouragement from her teacher, Miss Honey, despite cruelty at home and the punishments imposed by headmistress Miss Trunchbull. With courage and ingenuity, Matilda challenges the adults who mistreat her and her fellow pupils.

The production team includes co-director and co-vocal director Jackie Hammond; co-director and co-production stage manager Melissa Davis; co-choreographer Sherry Henderson; co-vocal director Alexis Rosenbaum; co-choreographer and co-production stage manager Nick Yarema; assistant choreographer Tracey Brown; and assistant stage manager Bridgette Orr.

Performance Schedule

Performances take place December 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; December 5 at 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m.; December 6 at 1 and 4 p.m.; December 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.; December 12 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; and December 13 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Tickets are $30. Performances are held at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. For accessible seating, contact the box office manager at mtatickets@yahoo.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 02 Hrs 50 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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