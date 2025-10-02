Musical Theatre Of Anthem To Present ELF THE MUSICAL JR. This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) will present Elf the Musical JR. from December 4–14, 2025, featuring a talented cast of performers ages 7–18. The holiday favorite follows Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole, who travels to New York City in search of his true identity and to help his family – and the city – rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The production will be directed by Melissa Davis, who also serves as vocal director. Nick Yarema and Sam Lewan choreograph, with Julia Hughes (co-production stage manager/assistant director), Elleia Carter (co-production stage manager), and Vanessa Hughes (assistant choreographer) completing the creative team.

Performances

All performances will be held at Musical Theatre of Anthem’s performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Thu. Dec. 4 – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 5 – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 6 – 2:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. (TBD)

Sun. Dec. 7 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 11 – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 12 – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 13 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. (TBD)

Sun. Dec. 14 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Tickets: $30

Purchase online or contact the MTA Box Office Manager at mtatickets@yahoo.com for ADA seating requests.

Elf the Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

About Musical Theatre of Anthem

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company dedicated to developing youth and adults in the performing arts while fostering creativity and community. MTA casts all who audition in select productions, offers professional-level training, and provides a supportive environment where performers can grow as artists and leaders.