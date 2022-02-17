Melissa Aldana, Chuck Redd Highlight March Jazz Shows At The Nash

March 2022 at The Nash will feature some incredible jazz artists inlcuding saxophonist Melissa Aldana on March 26 who will be performing with the SCC Jazz Orchestra as well as her quartet.

The venue will also welcome the stellar trio Monder/Malaby/Rainey for a special performance on March 6 as well as the renowned Chuck Redd, performing on vibes with Lewis Nash on drums on March 19.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. Tickets are on sale through thenash.org. Student discounted tickets are available for all March concerts. Use code: "student" at checkout.

WEST BY NORTHWEST



MARCH 5 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $35, $32, $27

West by Northwest brings together four highly acclaimed artists who have performed worldwide with a who's who of jazz. The band's live performances embrace jazz' past, present, and future, with a great chemistry and an adventurous, hard-swinging style.

Jason Carder-trumpet, Angelo Versace-piano, Tom Wakeling-bass, Dom Moio-drums

JAZZ MATINEE: FRANCINE REED

MARCH 6 AT 3:00 pm



TICKETS: $45, $42, $37

From the mid-1970s through the early 90s, Francine reigned as the most popular jazz and blues vocalist in the Valley. In fact, she was still winning New Times/Best of Phoenix awards after she moved to Atlanta! What an amazingly diverse and exciting career!

MONDER/MALABY/RAINEY

MARCH 6 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS $40, $37, $32

If anything good has come from the past year, it has been an enhanced appreciation of friendship and communal interaction. In jazz and improvised music, the former is always a blessing, but the latter is a necessity. Guitarist Ben Monder set out with the intent of recording a studio album with longtime collaborators, saxophonist Tony Malaby and drummer Tom Rainey, but circumstances led to a more informal situation, providing a visceral glimpse of these stellar musicians' rapport.

SUPERSTITION JAZZ ORCHESTRA

MARCH 9 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $21, $6 (Students)

Rosewood: Exploring the Musical Genius of Woody Shaw On March 9th the SJO will present a dynamic evening of the music of Woody Shaw, featuring original arrangements by Mike Crotty and Nick Cooper and a unique vocalise provided by special guest vocalist, Deater O'Neill.

IKE RAMALHO BRAZILIAN PROJECT

MARCH 11 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $35, $32, $27

Ike Ramalho presents the modern Brazilian Guitar with innovative arrangements, preserving the true essence of Brazilian Music. His unique skills and sophisticated performances leave a lasting impression on any audience that watches him and his band.

Ike Ramalho-guitar/vocals, Laurine Beatriz-vocals, Michael Weiss-saxophone, David Leighton-flute, Zach Gillespie-piano, Glenn Stern-bass, Joel Oroz-drums

JOSIEL PEREZ'S MAMBAZ ALL-STARS

MARCH 12 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $40, $37, $32

The Josiel Perez's MambAZ All-Stars bring the fiery sounds of Cuba together with the soulful sounds of American Jazz to create a concoction that will leave you wanting more. The group pays homage to the Cuban legends Perez Prado, Benny More, and Machito in their unique compositions arranged by musical director, Emilio Vargas. The 10-piece group is led by Cuban-born trumpeter Josiel Perez and features legendary NewYork percussionist Frank Valdes. Come enjoy the sounds of MambAZ and listen to some of the finest latin music AZ has to offer.

THE JAZZ MATINEE: GENTLEMEN OF JAZZ TRIBUTE TO Erroll Garner

MARCH 13 at 3:00 pm

TICKETS: $30, $27, $22

Join us as we go back in time to celebrate the music of Erroll Garner's number one jazz album of the year, Concert by the Sea. We'll also look at some of the history regarding the album cover photo along with the taped recording of the concert itself.

Margo McKeon-vocals, Santo Maglio-piano, Alan Lewine-bass, Bob McKeon-drums

JAM SESSION: RAUL YANEZ

MARCH 13 at 6:00 pm

TICKETS: (At door only) $10, $5 students

Every Sunday the true spirit of jazz plays out on stage at The Nash, as student and pro musicians play together, unrehearsed, in a variety of combinations. There's always a solid core trio.

Raul Yañez-piano/bandleader

DENNIS ROWAND & Diana Lee: MOTOWN & MORE!

MARCH 18 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $40, $37, $32

Dennis Rowland was the voice of the world-renowned Count Basie Orchestra between 1977 and 1984, where he shared the stage with Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Joe Williams and Tony Bennett. Born and raised in the 'Valley of the Sun' (Phoenix, AZ) Diana Lee has found her inspiration through instrumentalists, vocalists and music of all genres. To hear her is to be seduced by her true unique interpretation.

SPECIAL EVENT: CHUCK REDD

MARCH 19 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $45, $42, $37

Chuck Redd is well known internationally as a performer on both drums and his primary instrument, the vibraphone. Jazz Times has Redd's vibes playing as, "Exquisite!" The Washington Post admired his "melodic sparkle."

Chuck Redd-vibes, Angelo Versace-piano, Tom Wakeling-bass, Lewis Nash-drums

JAZZ MATINEE: ALICE TATUM & CHARLES LEWIS

MARCH 20 at 3:00 pm

TICKETS: $35, $32, $27

It's a Phoenix jazz reunion when Alice Tatum and Charles Lewis team up with their old bandmates for an afternoon of old and new favorites. Don't miss this stellar line-up, including a rare Arizona appearance by Lloyd Moffitt on bass! Alice Tatum-vocals, Charles Lewis-piano, Lloyd Moffitt-bass, Dan Tomlinson-drums, Steve Banks-percussion

JAM SESSION: MIKE OZUNA

MARCH 20 at 6:00 pm

TICKETS (At door only) $10, $5 Students (25 & under w/ ID)

Mike Ozuna-guitar/bandleader

ALAN LEWINE'S AZXTET

MARCH 25 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS $35, $32, $27

Alan Lewine's AZXtet [sometimes THE ALAN LEWINE XTET] presents some of the finest players in Arizona playing an exciting mix of hard-hitting jazz drawing on the entire history of the genre, with an emphasis on the 3 Big Ms: Mingus, Monk and Morton (Jelly Roll) - M cubed - M3 - with a heavy emphasis on the sound of the Mingus ensembles of the early-mid-sixties in this his centennial year.

Glen Gross-trumpet/flugelhorn, Malik Alkabir-saxes/clarinets/flutes, Charlie Smith-piano, Alan Lewine-bass, TBA-drums, Frank Valdes-percussion

SPECIAL EVENT: MELISSA ALDANA w/ THE SCC JAZZ ORCHESTRA

MARCH 26 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $40, $37, $32

The first set of this performance will be the full big band, the second set will feature Melissa Aldana with her quartet.

Melissa Aldana-saxophones, Lage Lund-guitar, Pablo Menares-bass, Kush Abadey-drums