MY PET DINOSAUR And More Coming Soon To Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Now Playing/Coming Soon to Great Arizona Puppet Theater:



August 14-September 1

"MY PET DINOSAUR": A little boy gets an unusual present for his birthday

-- a dinosaur egg! The egg hatches, hilarious hijinks ensue, and in the

end it's up to the dinosaur to save the day. Recommended for ages 5 and up.



September 4-15

"RAPUNZEL": A beautiful version of the classic tale about the maiden

with really long hair and the prince who loves her. In this unique show,

puppets and scenery appear from an antique trunk as the story unfolds.

Enchanting!



Saturday, September 7

PUPPET THEATER OPEN HOUSE FOR TEACHERS: Teachers! Come find out what's

happening at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater at this FREE open house!

There will be guided tours, information about field trips and workshops,

puppet making ideas, short performances and more. 4:00-7:00pm.



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,

Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for

children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in

Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and

additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org





