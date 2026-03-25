MEAN GIRLS, CABARET, and More Set For Arizona Broadway Theatre 2026-27 Season

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Arizona Broadway Theatre has announced its 22nd season of live performances in the West Valley. The 10-show line-up will run from October 2026 through September 2027, with productions ranging from classics like “My Fair Lady” to family favorites like “Miracle on 34th Street” and award-winning musicals like “Cabaret” and “Pippin.” The season also includes the world premiere of “Triângulo” and three regional musical premieres, including “Mean Girls,” “Wonderland” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.”

“There is so much to look forward to with the upcoming season at Arizona Broadway Theatre,” said Kurtis Overby, Artistic Director at Arizona Broadway Theatre. “Each show was chosen with thought and care about what will inspire and excite Valley audiences. We always love to reinvigorate classic musicals for a new generation, plus bringing three regional premieres and a world premiere production to the Arizona stage for the first time is both a privilege and a responsibility we don't take lightly.”

The 466-seat Arizona Broadway Theatre is located in the Northwest Valley in the heart of the P83 entertainment district in Peoria. It provides an all-encompassing entertainment experience for audiences of all ages by combining a one-of-a-kind venue with world-class dining and professional theatre. It is the only theatre of its kind in Arizona.

“Finally sharing details about a new season after we have worked on cultivating it for months, is very gratifying,” Overby added. “To me, it feels like opening a door and inviting the whole community into something special. We've put together a lineup full of electrifying moments you just can't replicate anywhere other than live theatre. This season, we want guests to leave each show feeling enriched, entertained and eager to return for more!”

The 2026-27 season includes:

Pippin

October 2 - November 8, 2026

“Pippin” is a thrilling, magical musical that invites audiences on an unforgettable journey of adventure, self-discovery and wonder. With an electrifying score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), this Tony-Award-winning show follows a young prince determined to find his purpose and experience life to the fullest. Bold, inspiring and captivating, “Pippin” is a musical experience that will leave audiences spellbound.

Miracle on 34th Street

November 20 - December 29, 2026

“Miracle on 34th Street” is a heartwarming holiday classic that captures the true spirit of Christmas through wonder, laughter and holiday magic. When a kind and mysterious man named Kris Kringle claims to be the real Santa Claus, his belief sparks a joyful chain of events that reminds everyone - young and old - that you just have to believe. “Miracle on 34th Street” is the perfect seasonal treat, leaving audiences smiling, inspired and ready to embrace the magic of the holidays.

JingleJacks

December 10-23, 2026

“JingleJacks” centers around four Canadian lumberjacks, isolated in a cabin, living out their dreams of becoming internet sensations with their Christmas webcast. The pop star wannabes hold contests, sell merchandise and send “shout outs” to their loyal fans, “The Jackals.” Through it all, their warmth, charm and quirkiness provide a big holiday bear hug loaded with traditional song favorites and fresh melodies.

My Fair Lady

January 15 - February 27, 2027

One of the most beloved musicals ever made, “My Fair Lady” is full of heart, wit and unforgettable music. Follow the journey of Eliza Doolittle, a spirited young flower seller, as she is transformed by the demanding Professor Henry Higgins in an experiment that challenges class, identity and the true meaning of refinement.

Cabaret

March 5 - April 4, 2027

Welcome to the Kit Kat Klub in 1930s Berlin, where nothing is as it seems. In the Tony-Award winning, “Cabaret,” the nightlife sparkles, but danger looms quietly beyond the club doors. This masterpiece follows the passionate romance of a writer and the magnetic Sally Bowles as the world around them starts to crumble and change in unsettling ways. With musical hits like, “Maybe this Time,” “Mein Herr” and “Cabaret”, this musical leaves audiences captivated long after the final curtain.

Triângulo

April 16 - May 2, 2027

WORLD PREMIERE: Set in the 1990s at the birth of mixed martial arts, “Triângulo” tells the inspiring story of Esperança, a young Brazilian woman determined to build a better life for herself, her ailing younger brother, and her love, a traveling Cuban musician. Set to an electrifying score infused with Brazilian rhythms and the pulse of 1990s pop, rock and dance music, Esperança enters the brutal, male-dominated world of professional fighting to prove that the small one can win.

Mean Girls

May 14 - June 13, 2027

REGIONAL PREMIERE: Based on the 2004 hit movie, “Mean Girls,” written by Tina Fey, follows new high school student, Cady Heron, as she navigates the wild world of cliques, crushes and the infamous “Plastics.” The Tony-Award-nominated musical is a bold and modern story about friendship, identity and learning to be true to yourself. Packed with catchy songs and hilarious moments, “Mean Girls” will transport audiences back to the joys and tribulations at the heart of high school.

Wonderland

June 25 - August 1, 2027

REGIONAL PREMIERE: “Wonderland” is a fresh and modern twist on the beloved story of Alice in Wonderland. This musical is an exhilarating journey of self-discovery for dreamers of all ages. Whimsical, heartfelt and bursting with theatrical magic, this musical invites audiences to rediscover the power of imagination and find their way back to wonder.

Pump Boys and Dinettes

July 22 - August 8, 2027

Set at a roadside gas station and diner along Highway 57, this lively show features a talented cast of musicians who play their own instruments on stage, performing an irresistible mix of country, rockabilly and folk-inspired tunes. Served up with a side of Southern hospitality, this musical experience will feel like the best live concert and hometown gathering all rolled into one.

Honeymoon in Vegas

August 13 - September 12, 2027

REGIONAL PREMIERE: “Honeymoon in Vegas” is a laugh-out-loud, high-energy musical comedy based on the hit film starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicolas Cage. The story follows lovable couple Jack and Betsy on their dream wedding trip to Las Vegas. Featuring a sizzling score of classic Elvis Presley music, this show is a joyful celebration of love and taking chances.