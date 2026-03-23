TRIÂNGULO To Make World Premiere At Arizona Broadway Theatre

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A new music theatre production titled TRIÂNGULO will make its world premiere at Arizona Broadway Theatre in April 2027 for a limited engagement. Conceived as a hybrid of live sport and stage performance, the work combines elements of mixed martial arts and musical theatre in a production set in Rio de Janeiro and Miami in the early 1990s.

The story follows Esperança, a young woman navigating the male-dominated world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts. Framed as a contemporary “MMA opera,” the piece draws on the structure and scale of works such as Tommy, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Hadestown, incorporating music, movement, and staged combat.

The production is written and directed by Emmy-nominated artist Crystal Manich, with a score by Latin Grammy-nominated composer Martin Bejerano. Movement and fight choreography are led by George Birkadze, with additional fight consulting by Greg Jackson and orchestration consulting by Alex Lacamoire. The project is conceived and produced by Joseph Specter, former President and General Director of Arizona Opera and current President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

"Creating the character of Esperança has been a journey of exploring the women who helped pave the way in MMA," said Manich. "Hers is the story we need right now, a story about the resilience and passion required to succeed in a world that hasn't always made room. After years of development, our creative team is thrilled to be entering the final stretch together as 'Triângulo' prepares for its world premiere."

"At the heart of 'Triângulo' is a simple idea," said Specter. "Music theatre and martial arts are both deeply primal forms of expression that have existed for centuries. Both are built on rhythm, discipline and physical mastery. Bringing those worlds together in a way that feels authentic and theatrical has been an incredible journey, and I feel very fortunate to be working with such a remarkable creative team to make it happen."

Arizona Broadway Theatre Co-Founder, Executive Producer and CEO Kiel Klaphake said the production aligns with the organization’s efforts to expand its programming. "For more than two decades, Arizona Broadway Theatre has produced spectacular Broadway-caliber productions for audiences across the Valley," said Klaphake. "Coming out of our 20th anniversary season, it's incredibly exciting to help launch the world premiere of a bold new work like 'Triângulo.' With its powerful story, thrilling concept and exceptional creative team, I believe this is the kind of show that has the potential to grow well beyond its first production and take its place alongside the great titles of the American musical theatre."

Performed primarily in English with Spanish and Portuguese, TRIÂNGULO traces Esperança’s journey from Rio to Miami as she confronts questions of identity, ambition, and survival. The project has been in development for more than a decade and draws inspiration from the early emergence of mixed martial arts in the 1990s.

Ticket Information

The world premiere will take place at Arizona Broadway Theatre in April 2027. Additional details about the production and the theatre’s 2026/27 season are available at the company’s website.