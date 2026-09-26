Love Letters to Open Emerson Theater Collaborative's 10th Season

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Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) is launching its 10th Anniversary Season with A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, a tender, tragicomic, and deeply human exploration of friendship, missed opportunities, shared memories, and the complicated bonds that endure across a lifetime. New York Stage Review called it 'an irresistibly bittersweet play.'

A Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, Love Letters offers audiences a moving and often humorous reflection on the lives we lead, the choices we make, and the connections that shape us along the way.

ETC's 10th Anniversary season marks a decade of bringing thought-provoking theater to the community and creating opportunities for artists to tell meaningful stories. The company's season opener brings together two accomplished local performers, Robert Fleet and Tricia Greer, under the direction of Camilla Ross.

Robert Fleet is an actor, writer, and director best known for his roles in Player (2012), The Hamlet (2023), and J. Edgar (2011). On stage, Fleet appeared in award-winning Los Angeles productions of Cabaret and LULU, a Play with Music, as well as Stephan Fleet's Pilate (based on The Master & Margarita) at the L.A. Theatre Center. His featured acting credits with the Los Angeles Opera include Verdi's Falstaff and Franco Zeffirelli's staging of Pagliacci, conducted by Plácido Domingo.

Tricia Greer most recently appeared as Gena in ETC's The Dinner. For the past 30 years, she has portrayed Sedona Schnebly in A Woman's Hand and in productions highlighting Sedona's pioneer settlers for the Sedona Heritage Museum and throughout the Verde Valley. Her other roles include Eleanor of Aquitaine in The Lion in Winter, Amanda in The Glass Menagerie, and M'Lynn in Steel Magnolias.

Love Letters is produced and directed by Camilla Ross, an award-winning producer, director, and actor and the Executive Director of both Emerson Theater Collaborative and the Arts Academy of Sedona.

The creative team for Love Letters includes graphic design by Karen Loomis/No Moss Brands, publicist Mindy Mendelsohn, sound design by Desert Edge High School Intern Ivette Lopez, and lighting design by Kevin McDermott.

Event Details

Performances will be held Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3, at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 4, at 2:00 p.m. at The New Room at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona, AZ 86336.

Advance Purchase / General Seating tickets are $35; Reserved Seating tickets are $45. At the door, tickets are $45.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/love_letters26

Emerson Theater Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving youth, underrepresented communities, and artists, with a strong emphasis on diversity. Founded in 2008, ETC produces innovative and thought-provoking theater in southeastern Connecticut and Sedona, Arizona, while developing and nurturing both emerging and professional artists. The organization also maintains strong connections with the Emerson College alumni and student network.

As ETC begins its 10th Anniversary season, Love Letters offers a fitting opening: a story about the passage of time, the relationships that shape us, and the enduring power of theater to bring people together.

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