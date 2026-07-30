Emerson Theater Collaborative Receives $16,000 Sedona Grant

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Emerson Theater Collaborative has announced that it has been awarded a $16,000 grant from the City of Sedona. This investment arrives as the organization celebrates its 10th Anniversary and will help support its ongoing mission of creating bold, engaging theater while fostering a vibrant artistic community.

Since establishing its presence in Sedona, Emerson Theater Collaborative has become a cornerstone of the region's performing arts community. Over the past decade, the organization has produced more than 50 theatrical productions, championed the development of new plays, and provided meaningful opportunities for artists to create, collaborate, and grow. Through its commitment to artistic excellence and innovation, ETC has become a home for compelling storytelling and original voices.

"This grant comes at a particularly meaningful moment in our journey," said Camilla Ross, Executive Director of Emerson Theater Collaborative. "As we celebrate ten years of bringing theater to our community, we are deeply grateful to the City of Sedona for recognizing the importance of the performing arts and investing in our future. Their support allows us to continue creating meaningful theatrical experiences while nurturing the artists whose work enriches our community."

The grant will provide essential operational support, strengthening Emerson Theater Collaborative as it enters its second decade of artistic leadership. This investment will help sustain the organization's productions, encourage the development of new works, and continue providing opportunities for artists to bring stories to life on stage.

Throughout its first ten years, Emerson Theater Collaborative has earned a reputation for producing thoughtful, engaging, and often original theatrical works that entertain audiences while inviting reflection, conversation, and connection. By cultivating new voices alongside established artists, the organization has contributed significantly to the cultural vitality of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

This support comes at an exciting time as Emerson Theater Collaborative looks toward its next decade of artistic exploration and community engagement. With the continued partnership of the City of Sedona, ETC is well positioned to expand its creative impact, produce innovative theatrical experiences, and support the artists whose talents enrich the cultural life of the region.

Emerson Theater Collaborative extends its sincere appreciation to the City of Sedona for its commitment to supporting arts and culture. Together, these investments help ensure that live theater continues to thrive as an essential part of Sedona's creative community.

Emerson Theater Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to serving youth, underrepresented communities, and artists, with a strong emphasis on diversity. Founded in 2008, ETC produces innovative and thought-provoking theater in southeastern Connecticut and Sedona, Arizona, developing and nurturing both emerging and professional artists while collaborating with the Emerson College alumni and student network. For more information about Emerson Theater Collaborative and its upcoming productions, please visit their website, www.emersontheatercollaborative.org, or follow its social media channels.

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