LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A NEW ORLEANS GUMBO to Make World Premiere at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producer Michael P. Kruke and co-producer Ram Narasimhan, in association with The Phoenix Theatre Company, will present the world premiere of Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo from August 6â€“31, 2025, in the Hormel Theatre. The official opening is set for August 8, wrapping up the companyâ€™s 24/25 season.

Conceived and written by Tony Award winner Jack Viertel, the new musical features music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Sonny Paladino (A Beautiful Noise, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and is directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Sara Edwards (Hello, Dolly!, Harmony, The Music Man).

Let the Good Times Roll is a music-driven tribute to the city of New Orleans, set to a soundtrack of jazz, blues, funk, and gospel classics from artists like Bessie Smith, Dr. John, The Meters, Fats Domino, Lyle Lovett, and Harry Connick Jr. The story follows a young woman who, reeling from heartbreak, finds herself in a spirited neighborhood bar where the localsâ€™ stories of loss and survival help her reconnect with her own strength.

The show first appeared at The Phoenix Theatre Companyâ€™s 2024 Festival of New American Theatre, where it received audience feedback as part of its development process.

The cast of Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo includes William Bailey as Onyx, Scott Davidson as Captain, Gina Guarino as Wanda, Miciah Lathan as Maretha, CarmiÃ±a Monserrat as Liza Jane, and Tre Moore as L.D. Ernest Allen and Savannah Inez will serve as swings, with Robert Watson as understudy. All principal cast members are members of Actors' Equity Association.

Coinciding with the first preview on August 6, Joy Machine Records will release a concept album featuring tracks from the show performed by J. Harrison Ghee, Rashidra Scott, John Edwards, Jonny Rosch, and Alysha Umphress, with a guest appearance by the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band. The album is produced by Sonny Paladino.

Tickets are on sale now at www.phoenixtheatre.com. Performances take place at the Hormel Theatre, located at 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ.