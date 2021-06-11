Herberger Theater Center Announces Five New Board Members

The Herberger Theater Center have announced the appointment of five new board members, Becky Gonzales with Metromile, Kaaren-Lyn Graves with NABEDC, Monica Greenman with Transwestern, Greg Marshall with Snell & Wilmer, and Trish Niemann with Cable One, Inc.

"We are excited to begin working with our new board members as we enter this long-awaited fall season," said Mark Mettes, President & CEO of the Herberger Theater Center. "These new members are bringing with them excellent skillsets that will help the theater continue its pursuit of providing quality and accessible arts experiences to all."

Becky Gonzalez is the Vice President, Strategic Finance at Metromile, where she oversees financial planning, analytics, and strategy. She brings more than 15 years of accounting and finance experience across various industries, including manufacturing, technology, and financial services. Prior to joining Metromile, Becky served in various financial leadership roles with Trax Group and General Electric.

Kaaren-Lyn Graves serves as the Project Director for NABEDC (pronounced "Nah Bed See"), a project serving the business needs of American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians who reside in Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and on the Navajo Nation. In addition to serving as the Project Director for NABEDC, she also owns her own business, and is the Executive Business Consultant, Technical Writer, and Grants Manager for the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; one of the largest Chamber's in Arizona.

Monica Greenman is an Associate Broker with Transwestern. In addition to managing over 2M square feet in downtown Phoenix properties, several of Monica's properties have been awarded Energy Star Labels, LEED EB Gold Certifications and BOMA TOBY awards. Monica also serves as a Board Member for BOMA - Greater Phoenix Chapter and the Downtown Phoenix Partnership.

Greg Marshall is a 20-year lawyer and partner at the law firm of Snell & Wilmer, where he currently co-chairs two of the firm's litigation practice groups. As the former chair of the firm's pro bono committee, he oversaw approximately 20,000 hours every year of attorneys donating their time and energy to a variety of community organizations like the Herberger Theater and enjoys doing his part to make Phoenix a great community to live.

Trish Niemann is Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Brand Marketing for Cable One, Inc. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight, Fidelity Communications, ValuNet Fiber and Clearwave brands. In this role she sets the vision and direction for internal and external communications, oversees public relations, corporate social responsibility, brand marketing, and social media.