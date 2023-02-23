Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!

The stakes are high when a chorus girl from Allentown, PA is given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a Broadway Star! 42nd Street recalls the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals with lots of sensational tap numbers and lavish costumes!

The story takes us back to the Great Depression with chorus girl Peggy Sawyer as she comes to the big city with even bigger dreams. She lands a job in the ensemble of a new Broadway show, but just before opening night the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and save the day? Come to the Hale Theatre to find out! Famous songs such as "You're Getting To Be a Habit With Me", "We're In The Money" and "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" will have you tapping in your seats. This show will warm your hearts and remind you to never give up on your dreams.

Leading the show is Hale favorite Rochelle Barton who stars as Broadway's classic diva, Dorothy Brock. Peggy Sawyer, the humble chorus girl from Pennsylvania is played by Brie Wadsworth-Gates, who was also recently seen at Hale Theatre as the female lead in Lucky Stiff. Brandt Norris plays Billy Lawlor, the dashing young male lead who will blow you away with his incredible dancing! Jere Van Patten and Kathleen Richards play Bert Barry and Maggie Jones, the writers of the Broadway show within a show "Pretty Lady". Brandon Zale stars as Julian Marsh, the legendary demanding Broadway director. The ensemble is filled with Hale veterans as well as newcomers who enchant you with their dancing and numerous quick costume changes! This is a show you don't want to miss.

42nd Street plays at Hale Centre Theatre from February 16th through April 1st on Wednesday through Saturdays nights, with Saturday matinees and select Friday matinees. Dr. Cathy Hauan is the music director, with multi-ariZoni Award winner Cambrian James as the director and choreographer.

Tickets are $45 to $48 for adults and $30 for youth ages 5-17. Tickets may be obtained by calling Hale's Box Office at 480-497-1181 or online at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com.