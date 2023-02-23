Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!

42nd Street plays at Hale Centre Theatre from February 16th through April 1st.

Feb. 23, 2023  
42ND STREET

The stakes are high when a chorus girl from Allentown, PA is given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a Broadway Star! 42nd Street recalls the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals with lots of sensational tap numbers and lavish costumes!

The story takes us back to the Great Depression with chorus girl Peggy Sawyer as she comes to the big city with even bigger dreams. She lands a job in the ensemble of a new Broadway show, but just before opening night the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and save the day? Come to the Hale Theatre to find out! Famous songs such as "You're Getting To Be a Habit With Me", "We're In The Money" and "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" will have you tapping in your seats. This show will warm your hearts and remind you to never give up on your dreams.

Leading the show is Hale favorite Rochelle Barton who stars as Broadway's classic diva, Dorothy Brock. Peggy Sawyer, the humble chorus girl from Pennsylvania is played by Brie Wadsworth-Gates, who was also recently seen at Hale Theatre as the female lead in Lucky Stiff. Brandt Norris plays Billy Lawlor, the dashing young male lead who will blow you away with his incredible dancing! Jere Van Patten and Kathleen Richards play Bert Barry and Maggie Jones, the writers of the Broadway show within a show "Pretty Lady". Brandon Zale stars as Julian Marsh, the legendary demanding Broadway director. The ensemble is filled with Hale veterans as well as newcomers who enchant you with their dancing and numerous quick costume changes! This is a show you don't want to miss.

42nd Street plays at Hale Centre Theatre from February 16th through April 1st on Wednesday through Saturdays nights, with Saturday matinees and select Friday matinees. Dr. Cathy Hauan is the music director, with multi-ariZoni Award winner Cambrian James as the director and choreographer.

Tickets are $45 to $48 for adults and $30 for youth ages 5-17. Tickets may be obtained by calling Hale's Box Office at 480-497-1181 or online at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com.




Scottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic Cen Photo
Scottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic Center
Scottsdale Arts will bring its annual ARTrageous Gala back to the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center on April 1 for an outdoor celebration centered on a theme of “Bloom.”
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIET Photo
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIET
The School of Theatre, Film & Television present Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona. The famed love story, told in a bold, new and authentically American voice, is a presentation of TFTV's Arizona Repertory Theatre, the public laboratory and showcase for the School's professional actor training program. It marks the 50th production directed for the School by Brent Gibbs.  
Gilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYC Photo
Gilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYC
Clara Newton, a Senior from Basha High School in Gilbert, achieved first place at the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition for the Central and Northern Arizona Regional tournament. The annual competition was held in association with Southwest Shakespeare Company, along with 58 other chapters nationwide.
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival Photo
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival
BEING MICHELLE, Atin Mehra's eye-opening documentary about the injustices and limitations of law enforcement in its treatment of people with disabilities. As seen through the experience of Michelle Ricks. Screening at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.

February 22, 2023

February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023

Theaterworks To Present NEWSIES As Opener To 2023-24 Season, July 14-30Theaterworks To Present NEWSIES As Opener To 2023-24 Season, July 14-30
February 20, 2023

For the first MainStage production in the 2023-24 Season, TheaterWorks will present Newsies from July 14-30 in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.
Zakir Hussain, Margaret Cho and Adam W. Sadberry And More Comes To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts This MarchZakir Hussain, Margaret Cho and Adam W. Sadberry And More Comes To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts This March
February 20, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022–23 season with new performances in March.
