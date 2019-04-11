GUYS & DOLLS Comes to Arizona Broadway Theatre

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT), Arizona's leader in Musical Theatre, begins the second half of its 14th Season with the Broadway classic Guys and Dolls, onstage May 3 - 26, 2019.

Grab your fedora and join Nathan Detroit as he tries to establish the biggest craps game in town, deal with his long-time girlfriend's desire for marriage (Adelaide's Lament), and convince fellow gambler Sky Masterson to finance his venture (Luck Be a Lady). Featuring the classic songs Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat and A Bushel and a Peck, the return of Guys and Dolls to the ABT stage is a long-awaited must see!

ABT draws some of the best talent in the industry from both local auditions here in the Valley of the Sun as well as biannual auditions in New York City.

"This show is why Broadway was born," says Brad York, Director of Marketing at ABT! "Wildly entertaining, Guys and Dolls is a timeless musical that many critics have called 'the most perfect Broadway musical of all time!' We've assembled 'the most perfect' cast sure to stir up some uproarious applause from our ABT audiences."

The Guys & Dolls cast is led by John Cardenas (Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, West Side Story, and The Little Mermaid) as Nathan Detroit, Caelan Creaser (Catch Me If You Can) as Miss Adelaide, Trisha Hart Ditsworth (Titanic, Sweeney Todd, Hair, Beauty and the Beast, Lucky Stiff and more) as Sarah Brown, and ABT newcomer Sam Hartley as Sky Masterson.

Other returning alums include Christopher Cody Cooley (An American in Paris, Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, Show Boat) as Harry the Horse, Matthew Mello (Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rock of Ages) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Chae Clearwood (Mamma Mia!, Miracle on 34th Street, Titanic, Mary Poppins) as Gen. Matilda Cartwright, Bob Downing (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Kiss Me, Kate, Into the Woods, The Odd Couple) as Big Jule, Olin Davidson (Titanic, Sweeney Todd, Catch Me If You Can) as Lt. Brannigan, and Tyler Pirrung (Titanic, Show Boat, A Christmas Carol the Musical, Oliver!) as Benny Southstreet. Rounding out the cast of alums are Liz Fallon (Mamma Mia!, A Christmas Carol the Musical, Funny Girl, Shrek, Sweet Charity and more), Alyssa Ishihara (An American in Paris), Renée Kathleen Koher (Mary Poppins, A Christmas Carol the Musical, Oliver!, Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof and more), Daniel Stanley (An American in Paris), Brody Wurr (Mamma Mia!, Titanic, Sweeney Todd, Oliver!), and Kara Ziringer (An American in Paris, Miracle on 34th Street, Sweeney Todd, Mary Poppins).

Also making their ABT debut will be Doug Botnick as Arvide Abernathy, Christie Dabreau, Nico DiPrimio, Anna Novak, and Taylor Wright.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre box office at (623) 776-8400.





