Full Cast Announced For SMTC's THE PAJAMA GAME Starring Cory McCloskey

SMTC is excited to announce complete casting for its upcoming production of the classic musical, The Pajama Game. Local Valley news and weatherman Cory McCloskey leads the cast as Sid Sorokin, the new supervisor at a Cedar Rapids pajama factory in the throes of a labor dispute...who falls in love with the head of the union's grievance committee! Performances will take place at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

The ensemble includes Kelsey Brown, Raelyn Burkhart, Addam Donada, Karis Eliese, Amy Faithe, Kristen Gadzik, Dalton John, Kelsey Metz, Malik Muhammod, Thom Ratke, Cameron Swindler, Samantha Timothy.

The Pajama Game - written by the same creative team as Damn Yankees - features some popular hits of the late 1950's including "Hey There", "Hernando's Hideaway" and "Steam Heat".

The musical is directed by David Hock with music direction by Joni Van Rossum. Choreography is by Hock and Hillary Conrad with special contribution by Bill Hotaling. The orchestra is conducted by Kevin Hayward.

Requests for on-air appearances, telephone and print interviews need to be coordinated and cleared through SMTC only. Please direct inquiries to Hector Coris at hectorc@scottsdalemusicaltheater.com or call (602) 909-4215.

Tickets are now on sale ranging from $42 - $58, with Senior and Student discounts available, and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling (602) 909-4215. Group rates are also available. Tempe Center for the Arts is located at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281.





