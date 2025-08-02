Four Flagstaff Theatre Companies Unite for Historic Season Preview Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a landmark collaboration for the local arts community, four of Flagstaff’s leading theatre companies — Theatrikos Theatre Company, NAU Theatre, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, and Stargazer Collaborative Theatre — are joining forces to present a one-of-a-kind Flagstaff Theatre Season Preview Night called Flagstaff Takes The Stage.

Flagstaff Takes The Stage is a free, public event will be held at the Coconino Center for the Arts on September 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM, and will offer theatre lovers a rare chance to see the upcoming 2026 seasons from all four companies in one exciting evening of performance, connection, and celebration.

Attendees will experience live excerpts and staged scenes from upcoming productions, opportunities to purchase discounted tickets and subscriptions for each season, a vibrant lobby showcase where all four companies will host booths with information, merchandise, and more, and a chance to meet the directors, actors, designers, and educators shaping the future of Flagstaff’s stages.

Although this event is free and open to the public, those who RSVP for the event will receive an invitation to attend a pre-show toast with Creative Flagstaff. Seating is limited. This event marks the first time these four companies have co-presented a unified season launch, a testament to the increasing vibrancy, creativity, and cohesion of the performing arts in Flagstaff.

For more information, visit theatrikos.com/events/flagstaff-takes-the-stage or follow any of the participating organizations on social media.

About Theatrikos Theatre Company

Theatrikos Theatre Company, based in Flagstaff, Arizona, is a dynamic community theatre dedicated to enriching Northern Arizona’s cultural landscape through engaging performances and inclusive programming. Founded in 1972, Theatrikos presents a diverse season of classic, contemporary, and original works that inspire and connect audiences. Operating from the historic Doris Harper-White Playhouse, the company fosters local talent and creativity through opportunities for actors, directors, writers, and designers of all ages and backgrounds. In addition to its mainstage productions, Theatrikos offers educational programs, workshops, and outreach initiatives that make the transformative power of live theatre accessible to all. As it continues to grow, Theatrikos remains committed to artistic excellence, community engagement, and the enduring magic of shared storytelling. More at theatrikos.com.

About NAU Theatre

The NAU Department of Theatre engages tomorrow’s theatre artists and professionals in a deep, and broad understanding of theatre by focusing on experiential, and collaborative undergraduate learning. We learn theatre by doing theatre (#DoingTheatre) – ALL aspects of the art of theatre. We are passionate about the art and craft of theatre and its impact on the world. We provide one of the many cultural outlets for Flagstaff and beyond by telling important stories and producing high quality work. Each academic year, we bring four mainstage productions to our two stages - our 300-seat, proscenium Clifford E. White Theater, and our flexible black box Studio Theater that seats from 60 to 150 patrons. In addition to our mainstage season, we produce a variety of events including the Fall One Act Festival, our Great Survival Debate, Design and Technology Expos, A Puppet Christmas Carol, and many more. Our committed student organizations produce a variety of projects each year including a 24-Hour Theatre festival, New Play Festival, workshops, community projects, and our premiere improvisational theatre company, NAUghty Bits, brings the campus and the community monthly performances. The NAU Department of Theatre is committed to the students, the university, and the community through the transformative power of Theatre. Learn more at nau.edu/theatre/ and tickets are available through the NAU Central Ticket Office at nau.edu/cto/theatre/

About Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, affectionately known as FlagShakes, is a professional theatre company committed to faithfully portraying the works of Shakespeare and other classic playwrights while also championing new, actor-driven works. Founded in 2015, FlagShakes brings Northern Arizona audiences immersive productions that highlight language, character, and humanity — often using Elizabethan staging practices to connect modern viewers to timeless stories. In addition to live performances, the company offers educational outreach and community programming that nurtures empathy, literacy, and artistic exploration. Learn more at flagshakes.org.

About Stargazer Collaborative Theatre

Stargazer Collaborative Theatre is dedicated to producing elevated, thought-provoking, and diverse performances that enrich the lives of our community. Rooted in the spirit of collaboration, Stargazer strives to be a creative haven—partnering with fellow arts

organizations and artists across northern Arizona. With a deep commitment to arts education and accessibility, Stargazer works to bring meaningful theatrical experiences to communities with limited access to the arts, inspiring connection, conversation, and creativity for all. More at stargazercollaborativetheatre.com