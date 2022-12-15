Fountain Hills Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Performances run Jan 27 – Feb. 12, 2023.
Fountain Hills Theater has announced the opening of the musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast. This fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful, young girl in order to regain his humanity. This musical's classic score includes "Be Our Guest", "If I Can't Love Her" the title song "Beauty and the Beast" and many more. The exuberant musical offers humor, romance, and excitement for all ages.
A traditional fairytale first published in France in the mid-18th century, Beauty and the Beast is an enduring story of love and friendship that has been translated into hundreds of versions worldwide. When Walt Disney Pictures released the animated feature film Disney's Beauty and the Beast in 1991 with a score by composer Alan Menken and the late lyricist Howard Ashman, it was hailed as an instant classic with critics praising its "songs worthy of a Broadway musical." The film went on to win Academy Awards for Best Song and Best Original Score and made history as the only animated feature ever nominated for Best Picture. Given the power of the film's story and music, the decision was made to bring Disney's Beauty and the Beast to the Broadway stage.
Disney Theatrical Productions assembled the creative team and worked hard to combine the strengths of the beloved film with the possibilities that only live theatre can offer. Linda Woolverton adapted her Disney's Beauty and the Beast screenplay to the stage, adding new scenes to fill out the story for the stage. The Oscar-winning score was expanded to include several new songs by Menken and veteran lyricist Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast opened at the Palace Theatre on April 18, 1994, played on Broadway for over 13 years (5,461 performances, finishing its run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre), ultimately becoming the eighth longest-running musical in Broadway history.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Seikai Ishizuka and choreographed by Noel Irick. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast will play Jan 27 - Feb. 12, 2023. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand).
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 15, 2022
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
Fountain Hills Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
December 15, 2022
Fountain Hills Theater has announced the opening of the musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. This fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful, young girl in order to regain his humanity.
The Scottsdale Public Art Exhibition RIP WOODS: CREATING MAGIC Will Open January 9 at Scottsdale Civic Center Library
December 14, 2022
Roosevelt “Rip” Woods inspired other artists to further their explorations, and Scottsdale Public Art aims to honor the longtime Phoenix artist's legacy with a new exhibition, “Rip Woods: Creating Magic,” running Jan. 9 through March 30 at Scottsdale Civic Center Library.
North American Debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is Coming to the Orpheum Theatre in January 2023
December 12, 2022
The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage January 13–15, 2023.
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022
See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.