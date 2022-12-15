Fountain Hills Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Fountain Hills Theater has announced the opening of the musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast. This fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful, young girl in order to regain his humanity. This musical's classic score includes "Be Our Guest", "If I Can't Love Her" the title song "Beauty and the Beast" and many more. The exuberant musical offers humor, romance, and excitement for all ages.

A traditional fairytale first published in France in the mid-18th century, Beauty and the Beast is an enduring story of love and friendship that has been translated into hundreds of versions worldwide. When Walt Disney Pictures released the animated feature film Disney's Beauty and the Beast in 1991 with a score by composer Alan Menken and the late lyricist Howard Ashman, it was hailed as an instant classic with critics praising its "songs worthy of a Broadway musical." The film went on to win Academy Awards for Best Song and Best Original Score and made history as the only animated feature ever nominated for Best Picture. Given the power of the film's story and music, the decision was made to bring Disney's Beauty and the Beast to the Broadway stage.

Disney Theatrical Productions assembled the creative team and worked hard to combine the strengths of the beloved film with the possibilities that only live theatre can offer. Linda Woolverton adapted her Disney's Beauty and the Beast screenplay to the stage, adding new scenes to fill out the story for the stage. The Oscar-winning score was expanded to include several new songs by Menken and veteran lyricist Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast opened at the Palace Theatre on April 18, 1994, played on Broadway for over 13 years (5,461 performances, finishing its run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre), ultimately becoming the eighth longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Seikai Ishizuka and choreographed by Noel Irick. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast will play Jan 27 - Feb. 12, 2023. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand).

