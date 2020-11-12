Festival of the Arts Opens Herberger Theater's Outdoor Stage

Socially distanced outdoor performances bring the theater back.

The Herberger Theater Center will open its new outdoor stage, The Pavilion, to the public this upcoming Saturday, November 14. Built with the safety of guests, staff, and volunteers in mind, the outdoor space welcomes guests back to the theater with socially distanced seating at the Festival of the Arts. The festival returns to downtown Phoenix for the eleventh straight year, offering free performances to the community, 11:00am-6:00pm.

The re-imagined hybrid festival will feature live performances on the outdoor stage, aerials and artist demos (in a safe and physically distanced space) as well as virtual offerings - performances and online vendor market. At its current capacity, the space will seat approximately 160 guests, who will follow social distancing guidelines. As restrictions loosen, The Pavilion could accommodate more than 300 guests.

Guests attending the Festival of the Arts can purchase a parking pass from the Herberger Theater's Box Office the day of the event and park at the Arizona Center Parking Garage, located at 5th Street & Fillmore for only $6.00. Guests will not need their parking pass until they leave the garage.

The event is sponsored by Billie Jo & Judd Herberger, Downtown Phoenix Partnership, Jennings Strouss, Kathleen & John Graham, Mike Parrish, Ankura, Arizona Center, Alan & Char Augenstein, John & Stephanie Weldon, Scott Frerichs, Jill & Kipp Clark, Debra & Jim Larson, AO Tucker Photography, and Raising Arizona Kids.

The festival kicks off The Art of Celebration series at the theater, featuring a variety of outdoor performances through April 2021. In late November, Arizona Opera presents a new collaboration with The Metropolitan Opera on an outdoor opera film festival staged on The Pavilion, adding another family-friendly program to its Reimagined 2020/21 Season. In December, the sights and sounds of the holidays will fill The Pavilion as one of the Valley's most celebrated actresses, Katie McFadzen, brings to life Charles Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol presented by Childsplay under the stars, lights, and chandeliers. The Herberger Theater will also host Lunch Time Theater, a concert series and Performance Discoveries by local performers and organizations.

The continued health and well-being of guests, artists, volunteers, and staff is of the upmost priority. Cleaning procedures will be in line with CDC guidelines for gatherings, as well as state and local ordinances. All surfaces will be completely sanitized between performances and high contact surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Face coverings will be required at all times within the venue for guests, volunteers, and staff. At the outdoor performances, guests will be seated six feet apart from other patrons, as well as space to socially distance throughout the venue. Signage will be posted throughout the outdoor space to remind guests to socially distance and follow safety procedures. More information about enhanced safety procedures can be found at www.HerbergerTheater.org/Covid-19-Protocols/

Find more information on the Festival of the Arts here: www.HerbergerTheater.org/Herberger-Theater-Festival-of-the-Arts/

