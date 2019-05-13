Cory McCloskey to Star In SMTC's THE PAJAMA GAME

SMTC is excited to announce long time Valley news and weatherman Cory McCloskey will lead the cast of SMTC's The Pajama Game as Sid Sorokin, the new supervisor at a Cedar Rapids pajama factory in the throes of a labor dispute...who falls in love with the head of the union's grievance committee! Performances will take place at the Tempe Center for the Arts. Written by the same creative team as Damn Yankees, The Pajama Game features the hits "Hey There", "Hernando's Hideaway" and "Steam Heat", and was adapted for the big screen in 1957 starring Doris Day.

Cory McCloskey is best-known around town as the energetic weatherguy on FOX10 AZAM, where he dishes up a slice of fun every morning from 4:30 to 10. Before getting into the weather business, however, Cory joined the Actors' Equity Association in the early 1980s. He enjoyed a busy decade on stage in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, and Baltimore, and in recording booths as a jingle singer and voice actor. He appeared as young Michael Hudson (for you AW fans!) on NBC's" Another World" and has shared movie scenes with the likes of Burt Reynolds, Charles Durning and Robert Loggia.

Cory's daily 2:30am wake-up call makes for an early bedtime, but he still enjoys an annual run as Ebenezer Scrooge in Hale Center Theatre's A Christmas Carol, and has taken a turn in roles at Arizona Broadway Theatre, Valley Youth Theatre, and Fountain Hills Theater. He's a standup comic, and has gone up at Tempe Improv, Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, and The Comedy Spot. He's credited with nearly disabling the internet a few years back, when he turned an on-air temperature glitch into more than 18 million web-views of improvisational-comedy gold! (Search YouTube for "Weather Map Goes Crazy," and you'll catch the fun!) Cory's wife, Mary Jane, is a busy actress and director, and the McCloskeys have three delightful daughters, one outstanding son-in-law, and the World's First Granddaughter.

SMTC's production is directed by David Hock with music direction by Joni Van Rossum. Choreography is by Hock and Hillary Conrad with special contribution by Bill Hotaling for the famous Steam Heat dance. The orchestra is conducted by Kevin Hayward.

Requests for on-air appearances, telephone and print interviews need to be coordinated and cleared through SMTC only. Please direct inquiries to Hector Coris at hectorc@scottsdalemusicaltheater.com or call (602) 909-4215.

Tickets are now on sale ranging from $42 - $58, with Senior and Student discounts available, and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling (602) 909-4215. Group rates are also available. Tempe Center for the Arts is located at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You