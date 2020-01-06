Cirque Du Soleil's OVO Arrives In Phoenix

Cirque du Soleil brings the world of OVO to TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA, February 20-23, 2020.

OVO is teeming with life. Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.

The cast of OVO is comprised of 52 performing artists from 14 countries specializing in many acrobatic acts. OVO is now a Cirque du Soleil classic. It features over 10 different high level acrobatic acts such as Foot juggling & Icarian games, Hand balancing, Contortion, Aerial Straps, Slackwire, Russian Cradle and a signature final act mixing Trampoline, Tumbling & Rock-climbing.

The Creative Team behind the world of OVO is: Artistic Guides Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix; Writer, Director and Choreographer Deborah Colker (first female director at Cirque du Soleil); Director of Creation Chantal Tremblay; Set and props Designer Gringo Cardia; Costume Designer Liz Vandal; Composer and Musical Director Berna Ceppas; Lighting Designer Eric Champoux; Sound Designer Jonathan Deans and for the first time at Cirque du Soleil: Rigging and Acrobatic Equipment Designer Fred Gérard; Acrobatic Performance Designer Philippe Aubertin; and Makeup Designer Julie Bégin.

Thrilling more than 6 million people worldwide since the show premiered in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top show, OVO embarked on a new journey, performing the same captivating production, but in arenas in 2016, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in their own town. Since 2016, the arena tour has traveled in 22 different countries, including Germany, Brazil, United States, Canada, Argentina, France, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom and Chile.

Tickets for the general public start at $44 for adults and $31 for kids (subject to change) with senior, military, student discounts and family packs available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.





