Chandler Center For The Arts To Honor, Pollack Investments And James And Mary Kay Patmos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chandler Center for the Arts (CCA) has announced the recipients of its 2025 awards, honoring extraordinary leadership and generosity in support of the arts. Pollack Investments, led by real estate visionary Michael A. Pollack, will receive the Business Arts Award, while longtime patrons James and Mary Kay Patmos will be honored with the Applause Award.

Both awards will be presented at the Center Stage Gala on Saturday, October 18, 2025, Chandler’s premier arts and culture fundraising event.

Business Arts Award: Pollack Investments

Under Michael A. Pollack’s leadership, Pollack Investments has revitalized communities for more than 50 years, completing over 11 million square feet of real estate projects valued at more than $1 billion. Pollack’s philanthropic work includes underwriting free tickets for youth and sponsoring CCA concerts. A drummer with his band Pollack’s Corporate Affair, he combines business success, creativity, and community spirit.

“The arts have always held a special place in my life, both as a supporter and as a musician,” said Pollack. “Chandler Center for the Arts brings world-class talent and meaningful experiences to our community, and I am honored that Pollack Investments is being recognized with the Business Arts Award.”

Applause Award: James and Mary Kay Patmos

Married for 63 years, James and Mary Kay Patmos have built a legacy of service and philanthropy. James, a nationally recognized science educator and longtime Rotarian, and Mary Kay, a dedicated PTA leader and human resources professional, have supported CCA since 2009. Their contributions sustain outreach programs and performances vital to the East Valley community.

“After 63 years together, one of our greatest joys has been sharing our love of the arts with the community,” said the Patmoses. “To receive the Applause Award is deeply meaningful to us, and we hope it shines a light on how vital the arts are in bringing people together and inspiring future generations.”

The Center Stage Gala will feature a catered dinner, bar service, immersive cultural experiences, and performances highlighting CCA’s impact. Guests can look forward to the return of the popular Mystery Boxes and an exclusive headline performance by Brazilian artist Caro Pierotto. Attendees are encouraged to dress in jewel-toned cocktail or formal attire accented with gold.