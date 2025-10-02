Canal Convergence Reveals SHOWTIME-Related Workshops and Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scottsdale Arts' Canal Convergence is known for the light-based interactive artworks that anchor the free event every November, but there are also nearly 100 creative workshops, eclectic performances, educational tours and other activities over the course of its 10 nights, Nov. 7–16.

Among the things to do at Canal Convergence is a variety of workshops at the Nationwide Innovation Zone. Workshop presenters range from Canal Convergence exhibiting artists, like Jay Tettanmanti of Chalk River Labs, who will lead a light-based model-making workshop, to Arizona-based art organizations, like Arizona Puppet Theater, which will be on-site multiple nights, offering puppet-making workshops.

The performances, drop-in workshops and some other activities are free, just like the main event itself, but nightly art tours, ticketed workshops and certain special events do require ticket purchases.

Just like the artworks, the workshops play to the 2025 theme: “SHOWTIME.”

“The Nationwide Innovation Zone will host an array of workshops spanning this year's theme, SHOWTIME,” said Lyndal Pleasant, community engagement manager for Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. “Performing arts include so many topics: music, dance, theater, visual arts, technical production, costuming and fashion; the list goes on. The goal of the workshops is to bring in a variety of professional artists and organizations to showcase and share their piece of performing artistry.”

Canal Convergence is adding two more artworks to the event, in addition to the eight previously announced artworks. “Recognition,” by Boston-based design-and-build firm New American Public Art, is presented in partnership with Wonderspaces. The artwork uses a live camera feed to project a giant 3D version of participants' faces onto a canvas. In addition, “polychroma,” by In Theory Art Studios, is a mighty dichroic and LED rainbow sculpture that embodies the magnificence of pride, inclusivity and diversity, casting a vivid spectrum of colors.

The Scottsdale Arts Roundabout at Marshall Way will feature performance related engagements hosted by community partner organizations, including The Walter Hive, Arizona State University Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Arizona Theatre Company, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and others. Attendees can also find The Store at Canal Convergence in the roundabout.

Brand-new to Canal Convergence, Scottsdale Merchantile Market will offer a Night Market during the first weekend of the event.

In addition to the Scottsdale Arts Roundabout activities, Canal Convergence is teaming up with Old Town Scottsdale businesses for customer perks. From Nov. 7 to 16, select businesses, such as FurBabies Resort and Spa, ZuZu and Chin Up Donuts will offer unique, limited-time promotional items or discounts as part of the collaboration. Attendees can also visit the information booth, located at the roundabout, during the event for free Canal Convergence merchandise.

“I'm excited about this new collaboration because it's an undeniable opportunity for our slice of Scottsdale to put its best foot forward,” said Kiara Brown, event specialist for Canal Convergence. “Now that we've created the space to support the Old Town community, which inevitably supports us each year, our visitors can venture into both the Waterfront area and Old Town, truly experiencing a renewed synergy and the collaborative, welcoming nature of Scottsdale.”

Attendees looking to relax, grab a drink and listen to live music can stop by the Herberger Stage at Soleri Plaza. Every night, the Canal Convergence Beer and Wine Garden, adjacent to the stage, will feature food trucks and dessert vendors, along with wine, beer, canned cocktails and soft drinks. The stage will also host live music from various Arizona-based and regional performers, including headliners Pijama Piyama (psychedelic cumbia) and Sugar Thieves (blues).

Dance has a long tradition at Canal Convergence, and this year is no different. Returning artists include NicoleOlson|MovementChaos on Nov. 15 and Scottsdale Community College Dance on Nov. 13 and 14. “GLOW,” a living lightscape by Vessel, will transform the canal alongside the Marshall Way and Soleri Bridge corridor into a dreamlike passage where audiences drift through color and wonder. Additionally, Javi Star Entertainment will entertain audiences with surprise performances during the event.

For a nightlife vibe, patrons can purchase tickets to the Canal Convergence Opening Celebration on Nov. 8 at Billie Jo Herberger's Lounge to sip, savor and sustain the arts at this fundraiser for the event. Each ticket comes with a complimentary drink voucher and the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor evening amidst art and ambiance.

Finally, on Nov. 11, BIllie Jo Herberger's Lounge will host Scottsdale Professionals Converge, a networking event hosted by NextGen@Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale Leadership and Scottsdale Rising Young Professionals. Tickets to this event include light hors d'oeuvres and access to the lounge's cash bar.

All ticketed events at Canal Convergence, including tours, select workshops, and the Canal Convergence Opening Celebration, will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 8. More information about all the programming, ticketing for select events and other aspects of Canal Convergence can be found online at ScottsdaleArts.org.

Canal Convergence is made possible with the support of many partners and sponsors, including the City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, SRP, Nationwide, Christine and Richard, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Darren Jeffrey, Waymo, Kovach, Magnum Companies, Ziegler Fiesta Bowl Museum, Every Woman's Marathon, Dominic Russo, Renewal by Anderson, Lifetime Home Remodeling, FirstBank, Dollar Radio Rentals, Women's Collective and others.